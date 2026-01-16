БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Правната комисия прие на първо четене законопроекта на...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Обявиха грипна епидемия и в област Добрич, мерките се...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
АПС след върнатия мандат: Върнахме го, за да подпомогнем...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
АПС получиха и върнаха папката с мандата неизпълнен
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Грипът атакува: На прага на епидемия ли сме?
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee Approves GERB–UDF Bill to Dissolve Anti-Corruption Commission

Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
The commission’s anti-corruption responsibilities will be moved to the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), while investigations into high-level corruption will be assigned to prosecutors.

правната комисия прие първо четене законопроекта герб сдс закриване кпк

The Legal Affairs Committee has approved at first reading a bill submitted by GERB–UDF to dissolve the Commission for Counteracting Corruption.

Under the proposed changes, the commission’s anti-corruption functions will be transferred to the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), with investigations of high-level corruption assigned to prosecutors. Reviews of undeclared assets and conflicts of interest will be handled by the National Audit Office.

The committee rejected two alternative bills submitted by Delyan Peevski 9of MRF-New Beginning) and by Nadezhda Yordanova, Bozhidar Bozhanov, and Ivaylo Mirchev (of We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria).


