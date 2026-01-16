Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee Approves GERB–UDF Bill to Dissolve Anti-Corruption Commission

The Legal Affairs Committee has approved at first reading a bill submitted by GERB–UDF to dissolve the Commission for Counteracting Corruption.

Under the proposed changes, the commission’s anti-corruption functions will be transferred to the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), with investigations of high-level corruption assigned to prosecutors. Reviews of undeclared assets and conflicts of interest will be handled by the National Audit Office.

The committee rejected two alternative bills submitted by Delyan Peevski 9of MRF-New Beginning) and by Nadezhda Yordanova, Bozhidar Bozhanov, and Ivaylo Mirchev (of We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria).





