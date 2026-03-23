Police Seizes Around 400 Masterboxes of Untaxed Cigarettes Prepared for Export

A large consignment of cigarettes from two commercial brands, without excise stamps, was discovered in a lorry during a specialised operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime targeting excise goods smuggling. Approximately 400 masterboxes—equivalent to 4 million cigarette sticks—were confiscated.

According to the data collected so far, the cigarettes were intended for transport to Romania via the Danube River. Their estimated value on the Bulgarian market is nearly €700,000.

Three individuals have been arrested for 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior law.

Subsequent police actions included searches of two properties, resulting in the seizure of mobile devices and the lorries used for transporting the goods.

The operation took place on 20 March 2026 in the town of Lom. Case materials have been submitted to the Montana District Prosecutor’s Office. Investigations are ongoing.

Photos by General Directorate for combatting Organised Crime