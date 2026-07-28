The issue of the presidential election has also drawn reactions from other political formations. The co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria” wrote on Facebook that Prime Minister Rumen Radev was backing Iliiana Iotova as his political continuation rather than as an independent presidential candidate.

Even before it became clear that “Progressive Bulgaria” would support Iliana Iotova, GERB reiterated its position that failing to have a common right-wing candidate would be a mistake. Meanwhile, We Continue the Change would support Andrey Gyurov if he puts himself forward as a candidate for head of state, Nikolay Denkov said on 'More from the Day' programme on July 28.

Vladislav Goranov, a member of parliament from the GERB-UDF parliamentary group: “If any of the parties insists on a specific candidate—one with a party affiliation—the likelihood of us prevailing over Iotova’s candidacy is negligible. The right-wing forces could win only if they support a single candidate. Daniel Valchev has been discussed for years as a potential candidate, and personally, if he were to run for President, I would vote for him; but if you’re asking whether GERB will field a party-backed candidate—the answer is most likely no.”