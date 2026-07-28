БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Разследват причините за катастрофата с...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Гранични полицаи евакуират с катер пасажери и екипаж от...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
МО проучва варианти за изтребители втора ръка заради...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Румен Радев: Ще подкрепим кандидатурата на Илияна Йотова...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Political Reactions After Radev, Who Heads 'Progressive Bulgaria', Said the Party’s Coalition Partners Would Support Iotova’s Candidacy in the Presidential Elections

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
EN
Запази
президентството отваря врати граждани деня народните будители
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The issue of the presidential election has also drawn reactions from other political formations. The co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria” wrote on Facebook that Prime Minister Rumen Radev was backing Iliiana Iotova as his political continuation rather than as an independent presidential candidate.

Even before it became clear that “Progressive Bulgaria” would support Iliana Iotova, GERB reiterated its position that failing to have a common right-wing candidate would be a mistake. Meanwhile, We Continue the Change would support Andrey Gyurov if he puts himself forward as a candidate for head of state, Nikolay Denkov said on 'More from the Day' programme on July 28.

Vladislav Goranov, a member of parliament from the GERB-UDF parliamentary group: “If any of the parties insists on a specific candidate—one with a party affiliation—the likelihood of us prevailing over Iotova’s candidacy is negligible. The right-wing forces could win only if they support a single candidate. Daniel Valchev has been discussed for years as a potential candidate, and personally, if he were to run for President, I would vote for him; but if you’re asking whether GERB will field a party-backed candidate—the answer is most likely no.”

Nikolay Denkov, MP from the WE Continue the Change parliamentary group: “There is no surprise regarding Mrs Yotova. It is obvious that this was agreed in advance. We are moving forward together with Democratic Bulgaria and together with the Forum for Democratic Action. We will put forward a common candidate, whoever that may be, but they first need to declare their candidacy.”

BNT: “Will it be Andrey Gyurov?”

Nikolay Denkov: “I have said many times that we have a very positive attitude towards Andrey Gyurov. He performed very well as caretaker Prime Minister, so if he puts himself forward, it is very possible that we would support him.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло Калушев е била подготвена за усвояването на средства по ПВУ
1
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло...
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
2
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над нормата
3
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над нормата
Жена на 61 и съпругът ѝ на 71 станаха родители за първи път
4
Жена на 61 и съпругът ѝ на 71 станаха родители за първи път
Заради незаконни каравани проверяват частна гора край Кара дере
5
Заради незаконни каравани проверяват частна гора край Кара дере
Тръмп ще попита Путин дали руски сателити помагат на Техеран да нанасят удари в Близкия изток
6
Тръмп ще попита Путин дали руски сателити помагат на Техеран да...

Най-четени

В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
1
В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на ежегодния прайд в Берлин
2
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на...
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на "Пътна полиция"
3
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на...
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на магистрала "Марица"
4
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на...
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
5
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата седмица
6
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата...

More from: Politics

President Iotova: I Thank Rumen Radev and “Progressive Bulgaria” for Their Trust and Support
President Iotova: I Thank Rumen Radev and “Progressive Bulgaria” for Their Trust and Support
PM Rumen Radev: 'Progressive Bulgaria' Will Support Iliana Iotova's Candidacy for President PM Rumen Radev: 'Progressive Bulgaria' Will Support Iliana Iotova's Candidacy for President
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Iran Warns Bulgaria over US Aircraft Deployment; Authorities insist: No Immediate Security Risk Iran Warns Bulgaria over US Aircraft Deployment; Authorities insist: No Immediate Security Risk
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Budget 2027 Should Be a Budget for Growth and Reforms, Says Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Pulev Budget 2027 Should Be a Budget for Growth and Reforms, Says Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Pulev
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
Bulgarian Socialist Party Backs Iliana Iotova's Candidacy for President Bulgarian Socialist Party Backs Iliana Iotova's Candidacy for President
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Following a Meeting of the Security Services at PM Radev's Office: No Direct Threat to Bulgaria's Security Following a Meeting of the Security Services at PM Radev's Office: No Direct Threat to Bulgaria's Security
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Новите мантинели може да се окажат остарели още преди да бъдат подменени
Новите мантинели може да се окажат остарели още преди да бъдат...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Разследват причините за катастрофата с автобус 204, иззети са записите от камерите (СНИМКИ) ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Разследват причините за катастрофата с автобус 204, иззети са записите от камерите (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Две години и половина след насилието: 7-годишният Адриян даде показания в синя стая Две години и половина след насилието: 7-годишният Адриян даде показания в синя стая
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Възмущение след табела от къмпинг „Черноморец“ за забрана за внасяне на храна и напитки на плажа Възмущение след табела от къмпинг „Черноморец“ за забрана за внасяне на храна и напитки на плажа
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Близо 1500 евро са необходими за месечната издръжка на тричленно...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
Рекордно ниските нива на река Дунав блокираха круизен кораб и...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Румен Радев: Вицепрезидентът трябва да крепи единството на...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Политика
Огненият ад в Европа: Още една жертва на пожарите във Франция
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ