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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Power Outage in Central Sofia Following Technical Fault

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Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
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заради високите сметки ток царацово пловдивското село остават без вода

Central parts of Sofia were left without electricity today, Maarch 31, due to a technical fault.

The power supply was cut at 16:15. The outage affected the districts of “Oborishte”, “Triaditsa”, “Lozenets”, “Lozenets – Centre”, “Krasno Selo”, and “Sredets”.

“Elektrohold” told BGNES that by 16:45 electricity supply had been restored in most areas.

However, “Lozenets” residential area and the “Ivan Vazov” neighbourhood remained without power. According to information on the operator’s website, electricity supply is expected to be restored around 18:15.

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