President: 'Bulgaria is the Birthplace and Guardian of the Sacred Cyrillic Alphabet'

“Bulgaria is the homeland and guardian of the sacred Cyrillic script” — with these words, President Iliana Iotova opened the third edition of the International Cyrillic Forum on March 25.

The conference, titled “Spiritual Heritage in the Digital Age”, brought together scholars from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and universities across Bulgaria, alongside leading speakers from Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Kazakhstan and China. The event is held under the initiative of President Iotova.

In her address, she emphasised that the International Cyrillic Forum does not build barriers but breaks them down, highlighting the importance of respecting diversity. The forum will continue tomorrow at the Rila Monastery.