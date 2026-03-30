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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iotova Meets with Leadership of National Revenue Agency and Consumer Protection Commission to Discuss Control Measures for Rising Prices

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Price control measures ahead of the Easter holidays were discussed by President Iliiana Iotova, the National Revenue Agency, and the Consumer Protection Commission on March 30.

The meeting took place amid numerous complaints submitted by members of the public to the presidency regarding rising prices of goods and services, due to the crisis in the Middle East.

Regulators also report an increase in end-product prices, which at this stage is not attributed to fuel costs. The discussion at the presidency was part of a series of meetings initiated by the head of state in response to the economic impact of the escalating situation in the region.

    According to the regulators, there is a clear upward trend in retail prices, although not currently driven by fuel price increases.

    Alexander Kolyachev Chairman of the CPC: “We are observing price increases in certain food sectors. We monitor price movements daily. In the dairy sector, we have identified such increases. This was discussed with the President, and we agreed that where such behaviour exists, we should intervene as a corrective to the market.”

    Current analyses suggest that the price increases cannot yet be directly linked to fuel costs.

    Milena Krastanova Head of the NRA: “We are launching inspections to track the entire supply chain—from fuels to food products—to determine where the increase is accumulating.”

    Iliiana Iotova noted that the Presidency receives daily reports from members of the public about rising prices, including concerns related to the Middle East crisis and the introduction of the euro. She stressed the need for stricter oversight of prices and food quality ahead of the Easter holidays.

    She also reiterated the call for measures to support the most vulnerable groups in society.

    Regulatory authorities are monitoring whether price increases are driven by objective economic factors.

    Kolyachev added that fuel price shocks could affect goods prices at a later stage.

    Krastanova noted that the observed increase is minimal—around one cent per day—with the largest rise expected in diesel due to higher demand.

    Fines for violations can reach up to €50,000 for a first offence and €100,000 for repeat offences. Mass inspections related to Easter will begin on 1 April.

    Tsvetislava Lakova from CPC said: “Eggs, Easter bread, lamb—we will inspect both large and small traders and markets. We urge businesses not to increase prices without justification.”

    Sanctions imposed by the National Revenue Agency alone under the euro adoption legislation have already exceeded €930,000.

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