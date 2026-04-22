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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iotova on Sarafov’s Resignation: “This Is a Necessary, but Only a First Step”

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Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
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президентът йотова оставката сарафов мен необходима първа стъпка
Снимка: BTA

President Iliana Iotova commented to journalists on the resignation of acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov.

Sarafov’s resignation was submitted to the Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council this morning, April 22.

“Yesterday I said that this should be his personal decision and judgement, and today he did it. For me, this is a necessary, but only a first step. From here on, the responsibility lies with the National Assembly, and I hope that with the broadest possible consensus both the expired mandates will be addressed and a new Supreme Judicial Council will be elected transparently—one with sufficient authority to guarantee transparency in all procedures from now on. Because this is the job and responsibility of politicians. And we, the Bulgarian citizens, want a justice system that guarantees fairness,” the President said.

Asked whether Sarafov’s resignation was overdue, Iotova replied:

“In my opinion, this should have happened a long time ago, when there were not enough arguments for him to remain in office and endless disputes were taking place over whether this was lawful, given that the issue concerns legality, it would have been better for him to step down much earlier and unblock this entire process. But that is my personal opinion.”

Hours after Sarafov’s resignation, the Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council, without debate, elected Vanya Stefanova as acting Prosecutor General. All nine members of the College voted in favour.

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