President Rumen Radev has commented on the arrest of the Mayor of Varna, stating that the inadequate actions of the current government are exacerbating divisions within society.

President Radev:

"The squares are full—Bulgarian citizens are protesting against the refusal to hold a public referendum and the introduction of the euro without the necessary conditions and preparation. Immediately after the publication of the convergence report, statistics show a rise in prices. Revenue collection is drastically lagging behind. Investment has hit a record low, industrial production is collapsing, and the government's economic policy amounts to plunging the country into a debt spiral—presented to us as an extraordinary success. These inadequate actions by those in power are deepening the division in society. Against this backdrop, thousands of citizens are protesting against selective justice in the country—when law enforcement bodies ruthlessly investigate the opposition but remain completely silent when it comes to those in power.”

According to the Head of State, it will become increasingly difficult to conceal from Europe what is actually happening in Bulgaria.

“Everyone can see that democracy in our country is merely a façade. The government is nothing more than a backdrop for the Borissov–Peevski duo, and the justice system operates selectively.”

President Rumen Radev made these remarks during his visit to the “Arsenal” military factory in the town of Kazanlak. He congratulated the plant’s leadership on their good work. As part of the visit, the President is scheduled to meet with the factory's management and familiarise himself with the production process and development prospects of the enterprise.