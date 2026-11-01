Presidential Election Runoff: Voter Turnout as at 11:00 a.m. is 6.11%

The Central Election Commission (CEC) held a briefing to provide the latest information on voter turnout in the presidential election across the country.

Bulgaria Elects its Seventh President

“Voter turnout across the country as at 11:00 stands at 6.11%, with 405,270 voters having cast their ballots,” CEC spokesperson Stoyanka Balova said.

As in the first round, voter turnout is lowest in Kardzhali—3.56%—and highest in Vidin—8.7%.

In comparison, voter turnout at the same point in the first round was 5.8%.

"So far, the CEC has received 16 reports, most of which concern violations of voting secrecy and campaign activity on social media on election day."

As of 12:00, machine voting had been suspended in 14 polling stations. Of these, 11 had switched to paper ballots, while three continued using machines because they had two machines each.