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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prices Rise after Adopting the Euro: Hundreds of Market Violations and Widespread Increases in Prices of Goods and Services

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Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
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Consumer watchdog finds unjustified price rises in 561 goods, checks reveal up to 160% rise in prices of services

цените нагоре еврото стотици нарушения пазара масови увеличения стоки услуги
Снимка: илюстративна

The Commission for Consumer Protection has identified unjustified price increases in 561 goods in Bulgaria, according to the results of inspections linked to the introduction of the euro.

Nearly 9,000 inspections have been carried out so far, with 863 acts issued, meaning violations stand at 10%, the Commission’s chair, Alexander Kolyachev, said on April 15. In the services sector, there has been a sharp increase in prices for public car parks of 100%, while gym fees have risen by nearly 160%.

Over the past 250 days since the euro was introduced in the country, inspectors from the Commission for Consumer Protection have checked more than 8,000 mainly food products for unjustified price increases.

Alexander Kolyachev, chair of the Commission for Consumer Protection, said: “In just the past 45 days, since the beginning of March, these products number nearly 4,000 for which we have requested justification for these price increases, and we see a clear trend of a growing number of goods the prices of which have risen.”

During the period from 1 March to 14 April, tomatoes recorded a price increase of 61.9%, white cabbage price rose by nearly 30%, the prices of sausages increased by close to 20%, and white bread saw a 7% rise in price.

Serious price increases have also been recorded in everyday services. Public parking fees have risen by 100%, while gym prices have increased by nearly 160%. Transport services have gone up by as much as 67%, and hairdressing and beauty services have become 17% to 100% more expensive.

Alexander Kolyachev, Chair of the Commission for Consumer Protection, said: “These increases have a very strong real impact on household budgets due to their widespread use and their high share in the consumer basket. In conclusion, I would like to address traders: so far, neither we nor our colleagues from the National Revenue Agency have visited your premises; we will do so, as there is still a long period remaining until the end of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro.”

Revenue Agency and Commission for Consumer Protection Set to Present Data from Ongoing Inspections Across the Country Into Unjustified Price Increases

When asked whether there have been attempts to present imported fruit and vegetables from neighbouring countries as Bulgarian produce, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) responded:

Milena Krastanova, Director of the NRA: “We received such a signal last week regarding the repackaging of cucumbers imported from Greece and their labelling as Bulgarian produce, with the aim of selling them at higher prices.”

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The necessary documents have been requested in relation to the case. The results of the inspection are expected to be ready by the end of this week.

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) also said that last week it inspected 150 retail outlets for unjustifiably high prices. More than 1,100 acts were issued, and the total value of fines exceeds 1 million euros.

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