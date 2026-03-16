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Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev: Legionnaires’ Disease Treatable with Antibiotics

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Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, emphasised that Legionnaires’ disease is treatable with antibiotics, despite its potential to cause severe pneumonia, particularly in older adults.

He noted that the bacterium multiplies inside immune cells in the lungs, which means that some standard antibiotics are ineffective, and the chosen treatment must penetrate these cells to be successful.

The expert also stressed that the disease is not transmitted from person to person, highlighting that with timely and appropriate antibiotic therapy, full recovery is possible, although complications can arise in vulnerable groups.

78-Year-Old Woman from Burgas Dies of Legionnaires’ Disease

His comments follow a fatal case of Legionnaires’ disease reported last week. Official data indicate that at least 17 cases were registered in Bulgaria last year.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev explained that the microorganism causing Legionnaires’ disease was only identified relatively recently, in 1977.

He noted that the bacteria develop in water environments and can spread through aerosols, such as those produced by showers or air-conditioning systems.

Kantardzhiev explained that Legionella bacteria multiply inside single-celled microorganisms in water, which makes them difficult to eliminate.

“When Legionella or other microbes are inside protozoa, chlorine used to disinfect water does not affect them,” he said.

This highlights the importance of filtering water, particularly in older plumbing systems.

“Therefore, filtering the water is very important to prevent the plumbing systems in older buildings from becoming colonised.”

The professor also offered practical advice on how people can reduce their risk of infection:

“That’s why I’ve said—if the water hasn’t been running for a while, first turn on the shower, turn on the tap, turn on the ventilation, and step away for a while.”

According to him, this significantly lowers the risk of contracting the infection.

Professor Kantradjiev also highlighted three key facts about the disease:

“Let me mention the three most important things. First, it is not transmitted from person to person. Second, it can be treated with antibiotics. Third, these antibiotics must be able to enter the cells.”

The expert clarified that Legionella bacteria multiply within immune cells in the lungs, which makes some standard antibiotics ineffective.

Regarding symptoms, he emphasised that there is no specific clinical pattern:

“There is no typical symptomatology. It presents as severe pneumonia, which is associated with… well, the person having taken a bath or a shower.”

According to him, the disease is often associated with travel, staying in hotels, or using water systems that have been unused for a long time. He emphasised that Legionnaires’ disease can be fully treated but carries a risk of complications for older adults.

The professor also commented on the current epidemic situation regarding respiratory viruses. He noted that influenza infections are currently declining sharply, while other viral infections—such as bocaviruses and rhinoviruses—are on the rise.

He explained that non-influenza viruses are now far more prevalent than the flu itself, with rhinoviruses and metapneumoviruses capable of causing very high fevers in children.

“It is possible for children to develop extremely high temperatures. In fact, I spoke with paediatric colleagues who reported older children experiencing fevers so high from metapneumovirus infections that they suffered convulsions,” he said.

According to him, as warmer weather arrives, viral infections are expected to gradually decrease.

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