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Proposed New Model Introduces Clear Standards for Selecting Judicial Leaders, Justice Ministry Says

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Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
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Министерство на правосъдието
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva

A new model introduces clear standards for the selection of leaders in the judiciary, proposed by the Ministry of Justice and the relevant minister, the ministry announced on April 9. The initiative is the result of work led by caretaker Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov and represents an analytical review of the competency model for senior administrative leaders in the judiciary – the Prosecutor General, the presidents of the supreme courts, the director of the National Investigative Service, as well as the administrative heads of prosecution services at various levels.

According to participants in one of the discussions within the initiative, transparent criteria should be developed for the nomination of candidates in the third branch of government. They urged the caretaker minister to make use of his powers, noting that this is an important tool for achieving a balance between the branches of government, and that a high-quality nomination process would reduce the risk of political interference, the Justice Ministry added.

The competency model for each position has been developed on the basis of the powers provided for it under the existing laws and on contemporary concepts of strategic, institutional and operational management.

The document distinguishes the key knowledge, skills and attributes (competencies) that individuals holding these positions should possess in order to perform their assigned functions effectively. The main levels of leadership within the judicial system are outlined, and specific indicative criteria and indicators are formulated which can support a more objective, reasoned and comparable assessment of candidates for each position. In this way, a coherent framework of professional, managerial, leadership and ethical competencies has been established, tailored to the specifics of each role and to the different levels of management within the judicial system.

By publishing the model, the ministry aims to ensure a higher degree of transparency and predictability in the exercise of the minister’s constitutional powers, as well as to create conditions for an informed public debate on the standards that candidates for senior leadership positions in the judiciary should meet. This is directly aimed at strengthening public trust in appointment procedures and in the institutions of the judicial system as a whole.

According to the Justice Ministry, publishing the model at a time when appointment procedures for administrative heads are already pending before the Supreme Judicial Council is also intended to assist candidates in preparing their concepts and presentations, as well as to support members of the Supreme Judicial Council in forming their assessments.

The model has no regulatory status and does not create legally binding requirements, the ministry further states, but represents an analytical and methodological framework aimed at improving the quality, consistency and transparency of staffing proposals, as well as strengthening confidence in the processes of governance and development within the judiciary.

Professional associations within the judiciary and non-governmental organisations are expected to be provided with the draft rules on the procedures and conditions for the recruitment, assessment and competitive comparison of candidates for leadership positions in the judicial system, with a view to the exercise by the Minister of Justice of his power to make appointment proposals.

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