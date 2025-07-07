БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен,...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prosecutor’s Office to Request Permanent Detention for the Three Youths Who Attacked Passers-by in the centre of Sofia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
EN
Запази
отново брутална агресия непълнолетни нападат бият минувачи центъра софия

The Prosecutor’s Office will seek the permanent detention of the three young men who attacked passersby in downtown Sofia, at Slaveykov Square.

They have been charged with hooliganism characterised by exceptional audacity and cynicism. A hearing on their pre-trial detention measure is scheduled for today.

“The penalty for minors convicted of this offense can be up to two years of imprisonment. For the adult individual, the sentence could reach five years,” stated Deputy District Prosecutor Atanas Dotsinski during a briefing on July 7. “None of the three individuals has a prior conviction. One of them is known to the Ministry of Interior in connection with a beating or robbery. The conflict arose from a hooligan act — there was no provocation from the citizens’ side.”

According to Chief of Sofia Metropolitan Police Directorate (SDVR) Lyubomir Nikolov, the incident occurred during the night of July 3 to 4. Prior to the physical altercation, a verbal exchange took place between the attackers and the victims after they encountered each other briefly near the square’s fountain.

“One of the perpetrators became agitated when the victim asked him for a cigarette. The victim then walked away toward the scene of the incident, and the assailants followed him. The physical altercation in front of the 24-hour shop was triggered by the victim’s dispute with the saleswoamn,” added Nikolov.

Photos: BTA

The victims did not report the attack, but a young woman recorded a video of the incident.


"We have had no contact with the victims and have not yet identified them, but that does not impede the pre-trial proceedings," Lyubomir Nikolov said.

According to him, juvenile delinquency cannot always be attributed to so-called "locales".

“Parents should not allow their children to be out unsupervised during late evening or early morning hours. Minors should be home by 10:00 p.m., and children under 14 should be home by 8:00 p.m. There are administrative penalties for noncompliance,” he said.
“Large parts of Sofia are under video surveillance, but our investigative methods extend beyond that.”

“The two minors involved have no criminal record, are not registered, and are not listed in the Juvenile Pedagogical Room system. The individual who is currently of legal age had previously been registered as a minor in connection with two thefts, for which corrective educational measures were imposed,” stated Vanya Tsankova, Head of the Juvenile Crime Unit.


“The two minors will now be placed under supervision in the Juvenile Pedagogical Room. An inspector will regularly meet with them, and a community educator from their respective municipality will be assigned to work with them. Measures directed at the parents must be strengthened — not limited to warnings. The law provides for sanctions, including mandatory participation in parenting capacity-building courses. If it is determined that there are issues within the families and the children are at risk, the Child Protection Departments will be notified. Contact has already been made with the parents, and an initial conversation has been conducted.”


Chief Inspector Stefan Popov, Head of the Juvenile Crime and Criminal Contingent Sector, added:


“These individuals were likely unfamiliar with each other prior to that night. What our investigation has established is that the youths committed these acts under the influence of alcohol.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
1
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Руски министър се самоуби, часове след като беше уволнен от Путин
3
Руски министър се самоуби, часове след като беше уволнен от Путин
Продължава делото срещу актьора Димо Алексиев, съдът заседава утре
4
Продължава делото срещу актьора Димо Алексиев, съдът заседава утре
Тъжен край за Григор Димитров след най-силния му мач на Уимбълдън
5
Тъжен край за Григор Димитров след най-силния му мач на Уимбълдън
39-годишен рани с нож полицай в Харманли при опит да бъде задържан
6
39-годишен рани с нож полицай в Харманли при опит да бъде задържан

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
2
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
3
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
4
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
5
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
Присъда за рапъра Шон "Диди" Комбс
6
Присъда за рапъра Шон "Диди" Комбс

More from: Bulgaria

Temperatures in Bulgaria Forecast to Be between 38°C and 41°C on July 8, But with Hope for a Cooldown
Temperatures in Bulgaria Forecast to Be between 38°C and 41°C on July 8, But with Hope for a Cooldown
Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics) Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
President Radev: Bulgaria Highly Values Qatar’s Contribution to the Release of 'Galaxy Leade' Crew President Radev: Bulgaria Highly Values Qatar’s Contribution to the Release of 'Galaxy Leade' Crew
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Before the Final Vote on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession - Will There Be Any Surprises? Before the Final Vote on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession - Will There Be Any Surprises?
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Biblical Botanical Garden Opens in Courtyard of a Temple in Plovdiv Biblical Botanical Garden Opens in Courtyard of a Temple in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Теменужка Петкова от Брюксел преди финалното "да" за еврото: Очакваме пълна подкрепа от всички държави членки
Теменужка Петкова от Брюксел преди финалното "да" за...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен, че шофьорът на тира няма да се признае за виновен Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен, че шофьорът на тира няма да се признае за виновен
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
От днес НЗОК заплаща два антибиотика за домашно лечение на деца От днес НЗОК заплаща два антибиотика за домашно лечение на деца
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Бенямин Нетаняху номинира Доналд Тръмп за Нобелова награда за мир Бенямин Нетаняху номинира Доналд Тръмп за Нобелова награда за мир
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Стефан Бакалов: Фентанилът е 70 пъти по-мощен от хероина
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Продължава гасенето на пожара в село Палатово
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Държавна визита с пищност: Великобритания посреща Еманюел Макрон
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Мариан Бачев за сесията на ЮНЕСКО: Щеше да излезе 3 или 4 пъти...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Политика
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ