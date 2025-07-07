Prosecutor’s Office to Request Permanent Detention for the Three Youths Who Attacked Passers-by in the centre of Sofia

The Prosecutor’s Office will seek the permanent detention of the three young men who attacked passersby in downtown Sofia, at Slaveykov Square.

They have been charged with hooliganism characterised by exceptional audacity and cynicism. A hearing on their pre-trial detention measure is scheduled for today.

“The penalty for minors convicted of this offense can be up to two years of imprisonment. For the adult individual, the sentence could reach five years,” stated Deputy District Prosecutor Atanas Dotsinski during a briefing on July 7. “None of the three individuals has a prior conviction. One of them is known to the Ministry of Interior in connection with a beating or robbery. The conflict arose from a hooligan act — there was no provocation from the citizens’ side.”

According to Chief of Sofia Metropolitan Police Directorate (SDVR) Lyubomir Nikolov, the incident occurred during the night of July 3 to 4. Prior to the physical altercation, a verbal exchange took place between the attackers and the victims after they encountered each other briefly near the square’s fountain. “One of the perpetrators became agitated when the victim asked him for a cigarette. The victim then walked away toward the scene of the incident, and the assailants followed him. The physical altercation in front of the 24-hour shop was triggered by the victim’s dispute with the saleswoamn,” added Nikolov.

Photos: BTA

The victims did not report the attack, but a young woman recorded a video of the incident.



"We have had no contact with the victims and have not yet identified them, but that does not impede the pre-trial proceedings," Lyubomir Nikolov said.

According to him, juvenile delinquency cannot always be attributed to so-called "locales".