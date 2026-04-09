БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prosecutors’ Association Objects to Proposed New Model for Selecting Judicial Leaders

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
EN
Запази

Particularly sensitive is the issue of the criteria concerning the figure of the Prosecutor General

Съдебна палата
Снимка: archive/BGNES

The Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria has expressed “serious concern” regarding the “Competency Model for Senior Positions in the Judiciary” presented by the Ministry of Justice on April 9. In a statement, the association said that the lack of transparency surrounding the discussion of the model raises serious questions.

According to the association, the manner in which the model was presented and discussed leaves the impression of a perfunctory consultation, without sufficient clarity as to whether, and how, the professional proposals made were actually considered and reflected.

The document itself states that, in its development, written opinions from various organisations were taken into account, including those of the Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria, as well as conclusions from a consultation held on 19 March 2026. However, it does not specify which proposals were accepted, which were rejected and on what grounds, nor what opinions were expressed, what objections were raised, and what was actually discussed.

According to the association, the proposed model does not provide sufficient guarantees of objectivity.

The issue of the criteria relating to the position of Prosecutor General is particularly sensitive. In relation to this post, the document itself acknowledges a high concentration of power, influence over staffing and significant risks, which makes the existence of precise, verifiable and publicly defensible standards all the more necessary.

Further concern is raised by the lack of editorial and structural precision within the document itself. In a text presented as the basis for such a sensitive personnel matter, this inevitably raises questions as to whether it has been prepared and refined in a manner that inspires confidence.

The association is calling for the publication of the minutes of the discussion held, a full record of all submitted opinions and proposals, clarification of which comments were accepted and which were rejected, and for the criteria for key positions – particularly that of Prosecutor General – to be revised with the genuine participation of the professional community, alongside the development of a genuinely verifiable methodology, rather than a framework of general formulations and indicative indicators.

According to the organisation, reform in the judiciary cannot be built on untraceable decisions and incomplete transparency. It requires open debate, clarity regarding the proposals made, and demonstrable transparency at every stage.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Камион прегази пешеходец на улица "Щросмайер" в София
1
Камион прегази пешеходец на улица "Щросмайер" в София
България се сбогува с Михаил Белчев (СНИМКИ)
2
България се сбогува с Михаил Белчев (СНИМКИ)
Гледайте полуфиналните плейофи от НВЛ за жени по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте полуфиналните плейофи от НВЛ за жени по БНТ 3
Астронавтите от "Артемис II" наблюдаваха разбиването на метеорити върху повърхността на Луната
4
Астронавтите от "Артемис II" наблюдаваха разбиването на...
Валежи от дъжд днес и утре
5
Валежи от дъжд днес и утре
Изгубени ли са Иран и САЩ в езика на дипломацията?
6
Изгубени ли са Иран и САЩ в езика на дипломацията?

Най-четени

Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
1
Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода – случаят поставя под съмнение контрола на институциите
2
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода...
Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
3
Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
Сергей Игнатов: Подписаното споразумение спаси Болградската гимназия и гарантира обучението на българските ученици
4
Сергей Игнатов: Подписаното споразумение спаси Болградската...
Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена спорт"
5
Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена...
Мигрант с военна подготовка се издирва за поставянето на експлозиви край "Турски поток"
6
Мигрант с военна подготовка се издирва за поставянето на експлозиви...

More from: Bulgaria

BNB Raises Capital Buffer Rate to 2.25% in Bid to Cool Housing Lending
BNB Raises Capital Buffer Rate to 2.25% in Bid to Cool Housing Lending
Heavy Traffic Before the start of the Easter Holidays Heavy Traffic Before the start of the Easter Holidays
Чете се за: 09:07 мин.
Cloudy and Cool Weather with Scattered Rain Expected on Friday Cloudy and Cool Weather with Scattered Rain Expected on Friday
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
250 People Detained So Far over Vote-Buying ahead of Bulgaria's Early Parliamentary Elections 250 People Detained So Far over Vote-Buying ahead of Bulgaria's Early Parliamentary Elections
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
More Than 60,000 Tulips from 85 Varieties on Display at the Botanical Garden in Balchik More Than 60,000 Tulips from 85 Varieties on Display at the Botanical Garden in Balchik
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Worker Dies after Falling from Scaffolding in Burgas Worker Dies after Falling from Scaffolding in Burgas
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Андрей Гюров разговаря с държавния секретар на САЩ Марко Рубио
Андрей Гюров разговаря с държавния секретар на САЩ Марко Рубио
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Сбогувахме се с Михаил Белчев: Колеги и приятели се простиха с вдъхновителя на няколко поколения Сбогувахме се с Михаил Белчев: Колеги и приятели се простиха с вдъхновителя на няколко поколения
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Проверяват 62 обществени поръчки заради съмнения за отклоняване на средства Проверяват 62 обществени поръчки заради съмнения за отклоняване на средства
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Пакистан се готви за преговорите между САЩ и Иран Пакистан се готви за преговорите между САЩ и Иран
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Икономика
Мелания Тръмп отхвърли твърденията за връзка с покойния финансист...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Виена в очакване на „Евровизия“
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
Траур в Ливан: Остри реакции по света след израелските удари със...
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
По света
От ЦИК показаха комплектите за видеонаблюдение на преброяването на...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ