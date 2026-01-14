Protest in Sofia Demands 100% Machine Voting in Next Elections

A protest in Sofia called for 100% machine voting in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The demonstration was organised by We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) and received support from all opposition parties in the 51st Parliament.

The goal of the protest was to demand fully machine-based voting to prevent election manipulation. WCC–DB opposed the recently proposed introduction of scanning devices into the voting process, as well as the purchase of entirely new machines for the elections, arguing that implementing such changes would take too much time.

On a specially constructed stage with a video screen, organisers even broadcast a BNT report highlighting electoral irregularities in paper-based voting.

The protesters gathered at the “Triangle of Power” under the slogan “You Will Not Rig These Elections Either.” They insisted on 100% machine voting and rejected the use of optical scanners.

Ivaylo Belchev said:

“Completely machine-based voting without paper ballots, without printers. Because elections are being falsified through paper ballots. I pulled statistics myself from the CEC website—one-sixth invalid votes is a lot. With scanners, all the schemes currently used with paper ballots remain.” Slaveya Kotova added:

“The posters are to prevent rigged elections. I’m concerned about what happened in the previous elections, what we saw on the cameras, and the fact that polling station staff don’t hesitate to tamper with ballots.”

Another protester said:

“Even a fossil like me can vote with machines and I want machine voting. I’m fed up with ballot tampering. I watched recordings from election day, where polling station staff altered the results after the polls closed. There’s a BNT report showing clearly that votes were tampered for GERB, MRF—whoever was paid for what. That’s why I came to demand machine voting.” Nikolay Vasev added:

“This is the best way to ensure transparent and fair elections in Bulgaria.”

According to 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria', the government is pushing for optical scanners because they allow room for manipulation.

Photo by BTA