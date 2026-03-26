Rain, Thunderstorms and Cooling Temperatures Expected in the Coming Days

Overnight, cloud cover will increase across the country, and tomorrow is expected to remain cloudy. Rain will begin in the morning over western Bulgaria, spreading to almost the entire country by the evening, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Snow is expected over the higher mountain areas. In many regions, rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and, particularly in western Bulgaria and mountainous areas, may be heavy. Winds will be moderate, with temporarily strong easterly gusts in the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Minimum temperatures will range between 4°C and 9°C, around 6°C in Sofia, while maximum temperatures will generally be between 11°C and 16°C, around 12°C in Sofia.

Atmospheric pressure will remain significantly below the monthly average.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy. Rain is expected in the afternoon along the southern coast, extending to the northern coast by evening. Moderate easterly winds will prevail. Maximum temperatures will be around 9°C, with sea temperatures ranging from 7°C to 9°C. Sea conditions are expected to reach 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be cloudy, with snowfall above 1,400 metres and rain in the lower areas. Strong to gale-force winds from the south-southeast are expected. Maximum temperatures at 1,200 metres will reach around 4°C, and at 2,000 metres around -2°C.

For the weekend, predominantly cloudy conditions with further precipitation are expected. As temperatures drop, rainfall in the lower mountain areas of western Bulgaria may mix with or temporarily turn to snow, though any snow is unlikely to accumulate. There is an increased chance of heavy rainfall on Sunday in the eastern half of the country. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow on Sunday. Temperatures will remain largely unchanged, with daytime highs somewhat lower on Sunday when rainfall is heavier.