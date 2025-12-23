Rain Turning to Snow as Colder Air Moves In Ahead of Christmas

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Overnight, skies will be cloudy. After midnight, rain will spread in from the south-west, turning to snow in the mountains. A light wind will blow from the eastern quarter. Minimum temperatures will range between minus 1°C and 4°C, with around 1°C in Sofia.

On Wednesday, rain will cover the western half of the country, reaching the eastern regions by the evening. The heaviest rainfall is expected in south-western Bulgaria and the north-west. After the afternoon, and overnight into Christmas Eve, falling temperatures will cause rain to turn to snow in many areas of north-western Bulgaria, the Fore-Balkan region and the higher western plains. Winds will be moderate, becoming temporarily strong along the Danube and in eastern regions, blowing from the north-east. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 3°C and 8°C, with around 3°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy, with light rain in many places after the afternoon, continuing into the night before Christmas. A moderate east to north-easterly wind will strengthen later in the day and overnight. Maximum temperatures will be between 9°C and 11°C, close to sea water temperatures. Sea conditions will be moderate, around force 3, with a tendency to become rougher.

In the mountains, skies will be overcast, with snowfall in many areas. Winds will be moderate and at times strong from the south to south-east, and from the south to south-west at higher elevations. Conditions for blizzards and snowdrifts are expected on mountain passes. Maximum temperatures will be around 3°C at 1,200 metres and about minus 2°C at 2,000 metres.

On Christmas Day, it will remain cloudy with widespread and locally heavy precipitation: snow in western and northern Bulgaria, and rain in the Upper Thracian Plain and along the Black Sea coast. A snow cover will form, while blizzards and drifting snow are expected on Balkan mountain passes. Cold air will continue to move in on moderate winds, strong in eastern Bulgaria, from the north-east, causing temperatures to fall further. As the cold air arrives, icy conditions are possible in central northern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range from minus 4°C to plus 1°C in the north-west, and from 2°C to 7°C in southern Bulgaria and the far eastern regions.

By Friday morning, precipitation will stop, last in the Eastern Rhodopes. Winds will ease and cloud cover will gradually break up. Temperatures across most of the country will be close to freezing, while in parts of northern Bulgaria with snow cover daytime temperatures will remain below zero, falling to minus 4°C.

