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Retro Train Featuring Bulgaria’s Oldest Steam Locomotive to Travel to Bankya on Lazarus Saturday

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Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
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атракционен влак стария парен локомотив бдж пътува банкя

Bulgarian State Railways will operate two special retro journeys with a steam locomotive from Sofia to Bankya on 4 April to mark Lazarus Saturday.

(Saturday immediately preceding Palm Sunday and eight days before Easter. It marks the culmination of the 40 days of Great Lent and commemorates Jesus Christ raising his friend Lazarus of Bethany from the dead after he had been in the tomb for four days)

The attraction will be headed by steam locomotive No. 26.26 — the oldest restored, operational engine in the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) museum fleet, originally built in the late first decade of the 20th century.

The festive train, comprising three passenger carriages decorated with Easter-themed motifs, will run two return services along the Sofia–Bankya–Sofia route during the day.

The first departure leaves Sofia Central Station at 09:00, arriving in Bankya at 09:42. The return service departs at 11:10, reaching the capital at 11:51. The second journey sets off from Sofia at 13:50, arriving in Bankya at 14:32, with the return leg departing at 16:10 and arriving back in Sofia at 16:51.

Passengers will be able to enjoy a festive atmosphere on board, with children receiving educational gifts linked to Lazarus Saturday, Palm Sunday and Easter.

During the stop in Bankya, visitors will have time to stroll through the town park, where they can view the restored Central Mineral Baths, noted for their distinctive architecture, as well as the designated cultural events space in Rotunda Park.

Return tickets are priced at €20 for adults, including a reserved seat, and €10 for children up to 10 years old. Tickets for the retro train trip are available at ticket offices and railway bureaux at stations in the country, as well as online.

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