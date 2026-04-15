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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Revenue Agency and Commission for Consumer Protection Set to Present Data from Ongoing Inspections Across the Country Into Unjustified Price Increases

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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леко повишение индекса тържищните цени стоки променили цените изминалата седмица

The National Revenue Agency and the Commission for Consumer Protection are set to announce updated data from inspections into price increases.

Last week, the revenue agency said that in the first days of April alone, 150 retail outlets were inspected for unjustified price hikes.

The National Revenue Agency reported that 1,100 acts and more than 400 penalty decrees have been issued, with total fines amounting to over €1m.

Trade Union: Cost of Small Consumer Basket Has Risen by 2% in Just One Month

Mass inspections across the country began in October last year in connection with the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria. Since then, tax inspectors have carried out checks in nearly 14,000 retail outlets, most of them grocery stores and food service establishments.

The intensified inspections to ensure compliance with the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria are expected to continue in the coming months.

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