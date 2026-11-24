The “Mr and Mrs Economics” awards ceremony took place on November 24. Known as the “Oscars of Bulgarian Business”, the competition is one of the most prestigious awards recognising economic achievement in the country.

For the 36th consecutive year, the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria (CEIBG) and Economics magazine are honouring managers, entrepreneurs and business leaders for their outstanding contributions to the development of the national economy.

Ms. Economics was awarded to Eng. Dr. Rumyana Vulkanova, and her award was presented by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev.

Eng. Ivan Dobrev was named Mr Economics, with President Iliana Iotova personally presenting him with the award.

Boyan Tomov, long-standing organiser of the 'Mr and Mrs Economics' awards: “The ‘Mr and Mrs Economics’ awards have been running for 36 years. These are among the biggest business awards in the country, organised by Bulgaria’s largest employers’ organisation, CEIBG. They are a sign that the business sector exists, that it is resilient, and that it is a significant part of the Bulgarian society. Dialogue, stability and predictability are extremely important for the business community. These are the three key words that matter to us.”

Ivan Papazov received an award in the “Market Expansion” category. The Special Award went to Chavdar Platikанов. Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev presented Ivan Panchov with the award in the “Innovation and Growth” category. Kaloyan Velichkov was recognised in the “Sustainable Development” category. Radoslav Nikolov received an award in the “Strategic Innovation” category, while Vladimir Dokov was honoured in the “Industrial Leadership” category.