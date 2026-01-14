Snap Elections and Electoral Code Changes Dominate Political Declarations in Parliament After Bulgarian MPs Return After Recess

The first sitting of Bulgaria’s National Assembly after the parliamentary recess took place today, January 14. After nearly 30 days of recess, MPs returned to work for the fifth session of the 51st Parliament.

As part of the tradition, the session opened with the national anthem of the Republic of Bulgaria. MPs from the Vazrazhdane party demonstratively remained seated during the anthem of the European Union.

At the start of the sitting, the Speaker of Parliament, Raya Nazaryan, called on MPs to rise to the responsibility and dignity of the legislative institution.

There were no major surprises in the political declarations that followed. Parties supporting the outgoing government of Rosen Zhelyazkov highlighted what they described as its achievements, including economic growth and Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. The opposition, meanwhile, did not hold back its criticism.

Raya Nazaryan, Speaker of the National Assembly:

“I hope the upcoming election campaign will not overheat passions in the plenary hall and that citizens will not witness pointless confrontation, insults and clashes. I believe we can be more tolerant, more respectful towards one another, constructive and open to dialogue.”

Toma Bikov, GERB–UDF:

“We are convinced that in the coming years GERB–UDF will continue to play a structuring role in Bulgarian political life. This belief is not unfounded. It is based on our long experience both in government and in opposition, and on our confidence that we are capable of setting realistic public goals and achieving them through our own efforts. We remind our opponents that over the past 20 years all attempts to destroy GERB have ended in catastrophe for those who undertook them. The only formula for overcoming the political crisis the country has been in since 2021 is coalition governance. GERB–UDF cannot resolve the crisis without the cooperation of the other major political forces, but neither can they resolve it without us.” Toma Bikov added that without the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov, Bulgaria would not have become a member of the eurozone.

Nikolay Denkov, co-chair of the 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' parliamentary group:

“Bulgaria has entered a new stage of its development. First, because of the historic moment – our entry into the eurozone. Second, because of the powerful ‘No’ that has echoed across the country against the criminal, corrupt model, against lies, repression, racketeering and dictatorship. The urgent tasks until the end of this parliament are clear: preparing fair elections through changes to the Electoral Code, 100% machine voting and machine protocols, broad participation and strong civic oversight against electoral fraud. And the immediate removal of the illegally appointed Chief Prosecutor.”

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of 'Vazrazhdane':

“All that is required of us is courage, boldness, the ability to dream of what we want to achieve, and the will to achieve it. And we will achieve it, together. Long live Bulgaria!”

Iskra Mihaylova, MRF – New Beginning:

“The people of Bulgaria expect national responsibility from us, not demonstrations of hatred. They expect statesmanship and wise decisions, not pettiness and short-term thinking. Let us ensure that the political end of one parliament does not disrupt the rhythm of life and prosperity of Bulgarian citizens. That is our duty.”

Dragomir Stoynev, BSP – United Left:

“We are the first country to enter the eurozone without a government, without a regular budget, on the eve of parliamentary elections and in the midst of political confrontation. I do not want to be a prophet of doom, but unfortunately the spiral of elections after elections is once again looming over the country.”

Pavela Mitova, 'There Is Such a People':

“Because of the personal interests of a few individuals from WCC–DB, the country is once again heading for elections. Extraordinary elections at an inappropriate moment, as we enter the eurozone without strong central authority, which allows speculators to act freely.”

She said her party’s political behaviour was guided by “a sense of state responsibility”.

Hayri Sadakov, Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF):

“Without urgent and decisive changes to the Electoral Code, without a radical increase in transparency, the crisis of trust in our democracy will only deepen. There is no democracy without honest elections, and no trust without transparency.”

Radostin Vasilev, leader of MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour):

“We are against touching the Electoral Code at all. Nothing will be achieved. Honest elections can only be organised by a majority that genuinely wants honest elections, regardless of the outcome. From the disappearing parties – TISP, BSP and ARF – as well as from Borissov and Peevski, we do not expect changes that would benefit society.”

Ivelin Mihaylov, leader of 'Velichie':

“The last thing that remains is to guarantee honest elections, and we will do it in a way unseen until now. That is what we will do as our final act in this parliament, because it is clear that its end is approaching.”

