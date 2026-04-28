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Sofia City Court Opens Case Against Former PM Kiril Petkov and “Yes, Bulgaria” Co-Chair Bozhidar Bozhanov

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Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
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Снимка: BGNES

The Sofia City Court has opened proceedings in the case against former leader of the “We Continue the Change” party, Kiril Petkov, and co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria”, Bozhidar Bozhanov. A preparatory hearing in the case was held today, April 28.

Both Petkov and Bozhanov appeared in person before the court. The former prime minister is being represented by lawyer Daniela Dokovska, while Bozhanov’s defence is led by Ina Lulcheva.

The proceedings mark a renewed attempt to advance the case against the two politicians.

In early October, the Prosecutor's Office submitted the indictment against Kiril Petkov and Bozhidar Bozhanov to the court.

Kiril Petkov is accused of coercion against former e-Governance Minister Aleksandar Yolovski, while Bozhidar Bozhanov faces charges of misconduct in public office linked to a public procurement contract.

This is the second attempt to launch the trial, after proceedings were halted in December last year when presiding judge Emil Dechev recused himself before the case began.

His withdrawal followed a request by the prosecution, which argued that Dechev had previously served as a deputy minister in Kiril Petkov’s government and could therefore be seen as lacking impartiality during the trial.

Aleksandar Yolovski did not appear in court. Lawyer Hristo Botev is his duly authorised legal representative in the case.

The judge stated that there were no procedural obstacles to recognising Aleksandar Yolovski as a private prosecutor, and stressed that the ruling is final and cannot be appealed or challenged by protest.

Source: BGNES

'We Continue the Change' Co-leader, Kiril Petkov with another charge for attempted coercion


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