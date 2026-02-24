Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office Ordered a Preliminary Probe Into the Actions of Caretaker Minister of Interior Emil Dechev

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has ordered a preliminary inquiry into the actions of caretaker Minister of Interior, Emil Dechev, the state prosecution announced on February 24. The move follows two separate reports alleging pressure on investigators of the “Petrohan - Okolchitsa” case. The investigation has been assigned to the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDCOC).

Speaking on BNR’s “Before All” programme, caretaker Minister Dechev said the prosecution had launched a “panic-driven attack” against him. He also confirmed he was ready to fully cooperate with colleagues during the probe.

The announcement of the Prosecutor's Office makes it clear that yesterday a total of three reports were filed. It is not indicated who submitted them. The first came from Members of Parliament, which is believed to be the report submitted by There is such a People MPs, as publicly confirmed by the party. Hours later, two more reports were submitted by senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, though their identities were not disclosed.

All three reports allege similar circumstances: direct interference in the objective work of the investigators and pressure exerted by the caretaker Minister of Interior. Consequently, the two later reports have been attached to the case file opened following the first report. The Prosecutor's Office clarified that the check is required to determine whether there is evidence of a crime.

Speaking on BNR’s programme, Minister Dechev commented on the probe:

Emil Dechev, caretaker Minister of the Interior (BNR, "Before All"): “A scenario from the main scriptwriters of Slavi Trifonov’s former show has appeared in the prosecution in the form of a report. Instead of seeking the objective truth in the ‘Petrohan - Okolchitsa’ case, the attack on the mayor of Bistritsa, and all other unsolved and uninvestigated crimes in the country, the prosecution has launched a panic-driven attack against me, as Minister of Interior. Last night I was informed by the leadership of GDCOC that the Prosecutor's Office had ordered a preliminary inquiry against me. This horror-movie scenario will not frighten me. There is no turning back. Let it be clear to everyone with tender menisci and fragile nerves: the operation is inevitable.”

President Iliana Iotova has not commented on whether she will sign the decree to dismiss Miroslav Rashkov as Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior. The President's press office told BNT’s News programme that a letter had been sent to the Council of Ministers requesting that the relevant documents be completed.

Caretaker Minister Dechev also revealed unofficially that Deputy Chief Secretary Yavor Serafimov is in hospital with a torn meniscus. He added that no appointment for a permanent Chief Secretary will be proposed. From today, Georgi Kandev has been appointed as acting Deputy Chief Secretary. Kandev is a former head of the regional police in Blagoevgrad and has served as a liaison officer in Bulgarian embassies in Serbia and Montenegro in recent years.