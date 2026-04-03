БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Marks 147 Years as Bulgaria’s Capital

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Запази
Снимка: BTA

Sofia is celebrating 147 years since being declared the capital of Bulgaria, with a rich and diverse cultural programme.

On 3 April 1879, Sofia was officially proclaimed the country’s capital. Today, 147 years later, it is home to more than 1.2 million people, according to the latest 2024 census. Residents describe the city as beautiful, fast-paced and vibrant.

As part of the celebrations, visitors can enjoy free-of-charge entry today to the Sofia City Art Gallery and the Regional History Museum Sofia. The building of the Sofia Municipality will also be open to the public, offering an opportunity to explore its history and architecture.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена спорт"
1
Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена...
Опасност от екологична катастрофа: От района на Долни Богров искат съдействие от институциите
2
Опасност от екологична катастрофа: От района на Долни Богров искат...
Спасиха изчезналия в Иран пилот на САЩ - Иран отхвърли 48-часовия ултиматум на Тръмп за отваряне на Ормузкия проток
3
Спасиха изчезналия в Иран пилот на САЩ - Иран отхвърли 48-часовия...
Автобус с пътници в Пловдив се запали в движение, няма пострадали пътници
4
Автобус с пътници в Пловдив се запали в движение, няма пострадали...
"Отворете протока или ще ви се стовари ад на главите": Тръмп заплаши с мащабни удари срещу Иран във вторник
5
"Отворете протока или ще ви се стовари ад на главите":...
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
6
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев

Най-четени

Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1 април
1
Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1...
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
2
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода – случаят поставя под съмнение контрола на институциите
3
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода...
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
4
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
5
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
Любослав Пенев: Чувствам се добре, помощта за лечението ми идва от България
6
Любослав Пенев: Чувствам се добре, помощта за лечението ми идва от...

More from: Culture

Bulgaria Celebrates Palm Sunday
Bulgaria Celebrates Palm Sunday
The Prima of Bulgarian Pop Music, Lili Ivanova, Releases Video for New Song, Announces Tour Dates The Prima of Bulgarian Pop Music, Lili Ivanova, Releases Video for New Song, Announces Tour Dates
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
The National Library Celebrates the 150th Anniversary of the April Uprising The National Library Celebrates the 150th Anniversary of the April Uprising
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
International Children’s Book Day Marked Today, Sofia Launches 15th “March of the Books” Campaign International Children’s Book Day Marked Today, Sofia Launches 15th “March of the Books” Campaign
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Preparations Begin for New Excavations at Perperikon, Previously Unknown Ancient Temples Will Be Explored this Summer Preparations Begin for New Excavations at Perperikon, Previously Unknown Ancient Temples Will Be Explored this Summer
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Bulgaria’s Booker Prize Winner Georgi Gospodinov Honoured with Honorary Doctorate in Paris Bulgaria’s Booker Prize Winner Georgi Gospodinov Honoured with Honorary Doctorate in Paris
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.

Водещи новини

Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Започва Страстната седмица – вижте какви богослужения ще се извършат Започва Страстната седмица – вижте какви богослужения ще се извършат
Чете се за: 10:25 мин.
У нас
Мерки срещу поскъпването на живота – КНСБ ги изпраща на премиера Андрей Гюров Мерки срещу поскъпването на живота – КНСБ ги изпраща на премиера Андрей Гюров
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Войната в Близкия изток: Поредният ултиматум на Тръмп към Иран Войната в Близкия изток: Поредният ултиматум на Тръмп към Иран
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
По света
"Артемис II" в Лунната орбита: Мисията ще се отдалечи на...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
По света
Подготовката за вота: ЦИК назначава секционните избирателни комисии...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Политика
Търсят се поне 10 медицински сестри за Националния кръвен център
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
След слънчевото и топло време – ново застудяване в средата на...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ