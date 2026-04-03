Sofia Marks 147 Years as Bulgaria’s Capital

Sofia is celebrating 147 years since being declared the capital of Bulgaria, with a rich and diverse cultural programme.

On 3 April 1879, Sofia was officially proclaimed the country’s capital. Today, 147 years later, it is home to more than 1.2 million people, according to the latest 2024 census. Residents describe the city as beautiful, fast-paced and vibrant.

As part of the celebrations, visitors can enjoy free-of-charge entry today to the Sofia City Art Gallery and the Regional History Museum Sofia. The building of the Sofia Municipality will also be open to the public, offering an opportunity to explore its history and architecture.