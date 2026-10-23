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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

С 1 час назад: Тази нощ се връщаме към астрономическото часово време

Sofia Military Court Releases NSP Officer Martin Varadinov from Custody

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Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
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He must be released immediately

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Снимка: БТА

The Sofia Military Court released Martin Varadinov from custody.

It did not impose any pre-trial measure.

The court considers that there is insufficient evidence that Varadinov had struck Sonya Koltuklieva in a manner that caused moderate bodily injury.

There are no reasonable grounds to suspect that Varadinov committed a crime.

The panel of judges fully concurred with the defence’s arguments that Varadinov had acted in accordance with his duties as an officer to protect a person under his protection in a situation of sudden danger.

Photos: BTA

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