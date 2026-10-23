Sofia Military Court Releases NSP Officer Martin Varadinov from Custody

He must be released immediately
The Sofia Military Court released Martin Varadinov from custody.
It did not impose any pre-trial measure.
The court considers that there is insufficient evidence that Varadinov had struck Sonya Koltuklieva in a manner that caused moderate bodily injury.
There are no reasonable grounds to suspect that Varadinov committed a crime.
The panel of judges fully concurred with the defence’s arguments that Varadinov had acted in accordance with his duties as an officer to protect a person under his protection in a situation of sudden danger.
Photos: BTA