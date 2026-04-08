Sts. Kirik and Julita Island to be placed under management of Ministry of Culture

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a decision to grant the Ministry of Culture free-of-charge management of a property of public state ownership, comprising part of the island of Sts. Kirik and Julita in the coastal town of Sozopol.

The move, which concerns the island often described as a point of contention, is intended to enable the area’s comprehensive and sustainable development as a site of exceptional cultural and historical value. According to the government’s press office, it also carries strategic importance for the preservation and promotion of Bulgaria’s cultural heritage.

The decision aims to create conditions for the consistent implementation of state policy on the protection, socialisation and promotion of cultural heritage. It also supports plans to develop the island into a museum, cultural and research centre of international significance, in line with existing conservation regulations.

Officials say the measure will not entail any additional costs to the state budget and is designed to ensure the sustainable management of public property in the public interest.



