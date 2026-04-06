Summer Holidays Trends: Which Are the Most-Preferred Destination for Bulgarian Travellers?

Summer at the seaside, in the mountains or in a distant exotic destination. What are the preferences of Bulgarians for holidays this year? This is the topic of the edition "Personal Finance with Svetozar Kostadinov".

According to information from the tourism industry, no price increase is expected, or at least not drastic. There is a possibility of an increase in airport charges to a maximum of 40 euros. As for the more exotic destinations that Bulgarians prefer: the Caribbean is one of them, especially countries like Mexico and the Dominican Republic. In Asia, Japan and China are particularly favoured. However, these are not the most mainstream destinations preferred by the Bulgarian tourist. Rather, he will bet on the safe this summer, the familiar, the nearby, namely European countries that can be visited in 4 - 5 days.

There is no decline in bookings within Bulgaria. Burgas and areas further south, Sunny Beach, and the Varna Black Sea coast remain the most attractive for those seeking warm sand and a cool breeze. Velingrad continues to be a preferred destination for mountain holidays, while Bansko offers year-round opportunities.

Associate Professor Svetoslav Kaleychev of the Department of Tourism Economics at the University of National and World Economy (UNWE): “This year we expect growth in tourist numbers in Samokov—the town itself, as well as Borovets. They have been working very strategically on the development of the municipality and tourism. The new ski slope will attract significant interest, and new hotels are being built.” Rumen Draganov, a member of the Supervisory Board of the National Tourism Board, said: “We expect intensive travel during the summer, with the main purpose being visits to relatives and friends, followed by seaside and mountain resorts. A second home is also widely used, especially in coastal and mountain areas, as many people have restored their properties and travel to them.”

Around 56% of all foreign trips by Bulgarian tourists are within Europe. This year, in addition to neighbouring countries, there is strong interest in both other southern European destinations and less familiar locations on the continent.

Halim Biberov, a travel agency representative, said: “Europe is first, with Spain at the top, followed by Portugal—Lisbon and Porto. Both destinations offer not only leisure but also cultural programmes. There is also significant interest in gastronomic tours.”

Interest is also growing in countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic, driven by a shift towards closer and perceived safer destinations.

Halim Biberov added: “The focus is shifting towards shorter trips, even by bus. For longer journeys within Europe, Iceland and Ireland are becoming popular, particularly following developments in the Middle East.”

The Middle East may still appeal to certain travellers, though any expected decline in travel to the region is unlikely to have a significant impact on the sector.

Associate Professor Kaleychev: “A large number of younger tourists are expected to take advantage of the unique prices on the market, especially in high-end hotels offering 7-, 8- or 9-star services. The industry itself will need to offer better prices. Airports are operating.”

Rumen Draganov added: “Any destinations that are further away and more exotic, particularly those involving connections through the Middle or Near East, are expected to be affected. We may see a reduction of around 20,000 to 30,000 trips. However, this will not impact the overall tourism figures, as we expect 9.4 million outbound trips for the year.”

If the Middle East is not appealing, there is no reason to stay at home.

Halim Biberov: “In contrast to the Middle East, destinations such as Mexico and the Dominican Republic are performing very well. We are also seeing strong demand for North Africa and Morocco—a vast destination offering cultural experiences, history, cuisine and even beaches.”

As for prices, no significant changes are expected compared to last year, according to the tourism sector.

Rumen Draganov: “Prices will increase if there is a significant rise in oil prices—a so-called oil shock. This would mainly affect two areas: airlines operating long-haul routes via the Middle and Far East, and high-end luxury tourism, whose clients are often from the Middle East.” Associate Professor Kaleychev added: “If oil prices continue to rise, this will increase costs and lead to higher prices in restaurants and services during the season. People travelling in the summer will see these increases after four to five months. We may observe price increases in hospitality and entertainment, but the market will stabilise.” Halim Biberov noted: “It is being said that ticket prices may rise, but we do not yet have confirmed information on additional airport charges. If fuel prices do rise, such increases could occur. However, we are talking about €20 to €30, up to €40 per ticket, depending on the destination. That would be the maximum.”

Industry experts therefore expect that travellers will continue to choose both nearby and long-distance destinations this summer.