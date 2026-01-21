БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България. След 9 години на власт Румен Радев напуска президентството

Tensions on Bulgaria's Political Stage After Trump's Invitation to President Radev to Join the Board of Peace

President Rumen Radev has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to represent Bulgaria in the Board of Peace initiative launched by the American leader, the press secretariat of the Bulgarian head of state announced on January 21.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted sharply to the Head of state's press release, saying the invitation had been sent through official diplomatic channels on Sunday and received on Monday, questioning why it was made public three days later.

In a statement to the media, Delyan Peevski, leader of “Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) – New Beginning”, called on President Radev to immediately submit the received invitation to the National Assembly where it should be put to a vote, after which it should be forwarded to the Council of Ministers so that the necessary steps can be taken for Bulgaria’s accession to the Board of Peace.

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov is travelling to Davos, where Donald Trump and a number of world leaders are set to discuss the establishment of the Board of Peace.

The Head of State's press secretariat said President Trump had invited his Bulgarian counterpart to act as Bulgaria’s representative in the future international organisation, the Board of Peace. Similar invitations have been sent to around 60 countries, stating that each may nominate its own representative to attend and participate in the Board’s meetings.

The President's press office adds that in his reply Rumen Radev emphasised the importance of President Trump’s peace initiatives. The Bulgarian Head of State also reviewed the current political situation in the country. He informed about the resignation of the government following the protests at the end of last year, as well as that he himself had submitted his resignation as President in order to engage directly in the process of restoring and strengthening statehood in Bulgaria.

Rumen Radev also expressed his expectation that in the near future Bulgaria will have the necessary stable institutional environment to continue the fruitful cooperation with the United States.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted sharply to the circukated press release and announced that the invitation had been sent through official channels on Sunday and received on Monday.

Georg Georgiev, Outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs:
“Three days later, against the backdrop of the already known information that the Prime Minister will take part in the forum in Davos, the head of state decides to announce this invitation, without even stating what his position is on what is contained in it. Neither on the initiative for peace in Gaza, nor on the 20-point plan. We are asking the question: what is the reason for this stance of refusing to assume responsibility and commitment? Why, provided that for nine years the Head of State did not receive a single invitation and did not attend a single event in Washington or the White House, today, when such an invitation is personally addressed to him, does he abandon his functions as Head of State?”

The Foreign Ministry it was also announced that outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, together with the Foreign Minister, will take part in the Davos forum. The discussions will focus on the global economic and geopolitical environment, security issues, sustainable development, energy transformation, and strengthening Bulgaria’s position as a reliable and predictable partner within the European Union and NATO.

