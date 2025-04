The first F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft arrives in the country.

The aircraft is expected to land later today at the "Graf Ignatievo" Air Base.

Officially: After a 20-Year Saga with Fighter Jets – the First F-16 Will Be Welcomed on April 12

The infrastructure at the country's military airport has been fully renovated to accommodate the new multi-role fighter jets.

Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 fighter jet