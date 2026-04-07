Third Consecutive Year of Griffon Vulture Hatchings at Stara Zagora Zoo

For the third consecutive year, the Zoo in Stara Zagora has reported the hatching of griffon vulture chicks, the park announced on its official page. This year, the breeding pairs — Belcho and Sanie, as well as Shandin and Ailen. They have one offspring each.

“This is an important success for us. Raising griffon vultures requires a great deal of attention, patience and professionalism. We are pleased that we can contribute to the conservation of this endangered species,” said Dr Nayden Ilinov, head of the zoo.

The chicks are around one week old and are developing well under the care of both their parents and the zoo team, which continues to make efforts to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

In March 2024, the zoo recorded the first-ever hatching of a griffon vulture in its history. The chick was the offspring of the same pair, Sanie and Belcho. Two months later, the pair had a second chick. Once sufficiently grown, both birds were transferred to an adaptation aviary in the Sinite Kamani Nature Park. The pair had another offspring last year.

The two breeding pairs have been provided by the Wildlife Rescue Centre “Green Balkans” as part of the project “A Bright Future for the Black Vulture”, funded under the EU’s LIFE programme.





