Third Cyrillic Forum Concludes - President Iotova: The Life of the Cyrillic Alphabet Will Continue Into the Digital Age

The third forum on the Cyrillic alphabet, titled “Spiritual Heritage in the Digital World” and organised by President Iliana Iotova, has concluded. The final session was held at the Rila Monastery on March 26 and was dedicated to the 1,080th anniversary of the passing of Saint John of Rila.

The holy monastery and Bulgaria’s spiritual heritage were at the centre of presentations delivered and defended by university lecturers from across the country. President Iliana Iotova closed the forum by wishing the participants success, calling them the people who should make Bulgarian culture accessible not only to the Bulgarian nation but to all of humanity.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria:

“Together, we have taken on a great responsibility, and I hope we will be the generation that transfers our history, ancient culture, and spirituality into the digital age. It is no coincidence that one of the forum’s key participants was the students from the National High School of Ancient Languages and Cultures. They have shown us that the life of the Cyrillic script will continue into the digital era, as long as the beautiful Bulgarian words and the beautiful Cyrillic letters are not replaced."