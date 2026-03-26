БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Разкриха незаконни кланици край Кърджали: Тонове месо без...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Компенсациите за високите цени на горивата - колко души...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Third Cyrillic Forum Concludes - President Iotova: The Life of the Cyrillic Alphabet Will Continue Into the Digital Age

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
EN
Запази
президентът йотова животът кирилицата продължава оттук нататък дигиталния век
Снимка: Press office of the Presidency

The third forum on the Cyrillic alphabet, titled “Spiritual Heritage in the Digital World” and organised by President Iliana Iotova, has concluded. The final session was held at the Rila Monastery on March 26 and was dedicated to the 1,080th anniversary of the passing of Saint John of Rila.

The holy monastery and Bulgaria’s spiritual heritage were at the centre of presentations delivered and defended by university lecturers from across the country. President Iliana Iotova closed the forum by wishing the participants success, calling them the people who should make Bulgarian culture accessible not only to the Bulgarian nation but to all of humanity.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria:
“Together, we have taken on a great responsibility, and I hope we will be the generation that transfers our history, ancient culture, and spirituality into the digital age. It is no coincidence that one of the forum’s key participants was the students from the National High School of Ancient Languages and Cultures. They have shown us that the life of the Cyrillic script will continue into the digital era, as long as the beautiful Bulgarian words and the beautiful Cyrillic letters are not replaced."

Patriarch Daniil said: “Our Orthodox Church has always encouraged, welcomed, and blessed every initiative that contributes to the study and promotion of Bulgarian and Slavic literature, as well as the alphabet through which it has been expressed for over 12 centuries.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Затварянето на Ормузкия проток се отрази на цената на златото
1
Затварянето на Ормузкия проток се отрази на цената на златото
Гледайте България – Соломонови острови пряко по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте България – Соломонови острови пряко по БНТ 3
Земетресение с магнитуд 5 е регистрирано в Егейско море
3
Земетресение с магнитуд 5 е регистрирано в Егейско море
Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова атака в Черно море
4
Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова...
Белият дом за 15-точковия мирен план: Преговорите с Техеран продължават
5
Белият дом за 15-точковия мирен план: Преговорите с Техеран...
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Водят ли преговори САЩ и Иран?
6
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Водят ли преговори САЩ и Иран?

Най-четени

Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни хранителни продукти и чадър от институции
1
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни...
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300 птици от защитен вид
2
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300...
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в склада с негодни храни в Хасково
3
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в...
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко плато“, предлагането остава недостатъчно
4
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко...
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
5
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Медицина на съня: Безсънието стои в основата на много заболявания
6
Медицина на съня: Безсънието стои в основата на много заболявания

More from: Culture

President Iotova: Reconciliation and Forgiveness Are the Only Path to a Better Future for Our Children
President Iotova: Reconciliation and Forgiveness Are the Only Path to a Better Future for Our Children
President: 'Bulgaria is the Birthplace and Guardian of the Sacred Cyrillic Alphabet' President: 'Bulgaria is the Birthplace and Guardian of the Sacred Cyrillic Alphabet'
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Retro Train Featuring Bulgaria’s Oldest Steam Locomotive to Travel to Bankya on Lazarus Saturday Retro Train Featuring Bulgaria’s Oldest Steam Locomotive to Travel to Bankya on Lazarus Saturday
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Hellenistic-Era Finds, Including Gilded Bronze Wreath, Unearthed During Excavations in School Yard in Nessebar Hellenistic-Era Finds, Including Gilded Bronze Wreath, Unearthed During Excavations in School Yard in Nessebar
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Ahead of the Summer Holiday Season: How Will the Middle East Crisis Affect Prices in Bulgaria? Ahead of the Summer Holiday Season: How Will the Middle East Crisis Affect Prices in Bulgaria?
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Ruse Becomes Bulgaria’s Capital of Classical Music as “March Music Days” Festival Kicks Off Ruse Becomes Bulgaria’s Capital of Classical Music as “March Music Days” Festival Kicks Off
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Тръмп: Иран ни умолява да сключим сделка, Техеран - преговори няма
Тръмп: Иран ни умолява да сключим сделка, Техеран - преговори няма
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
По света
Акции срещу купения вот в различни части на страната, десетки са задържани (ОБЗОР) Акции срещу купения вот в различни части на страната, десетки са задържани (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Разкриха незаконни кланици край Кърджали: Тонове месо без контрол са стигнали до пазара Разкриха незаконни кланици край Кърджали: Тонове месо без контрол са стигнали до пазара
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Десетки арестувани при нови акции на полицията срещу купуването на гласове Десетки арестувани при нови акции на полицията срещу купуването на гласове
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Могат ли туроператорите да вдигнат цената на вече продаден...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Европарламентът одобри регламент за връщане на нелегални мигранти
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
По света
Вижте бюлетините за вота на 19 април
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Нов скок на цените на суровия петрол, Иран е категоричен - няма да...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ