Traffic to Resume on Repaired Section of Danube Bridge near Ruse on 9 April

A 320-metre section of the Danube Bridge near Ruse, currently closed for major repairs, is being resurfaced. On the lane towards Bulgaria, the lower asphalt layer and waterproofing have already been laid, while work continues on the installation of the pedestrian railing and steel plates, the Road Infrastructure Agency said on March 25.

In the coming days, according to the schedule, production of reinforced concrete road panels, installation of the pedestrian railing, and laying of asphalt concrete will continue.

Traffic through the repaired section is expected to resume on 9 April. The aim is to ensure unrestricted passage over the bridge during the Easter holiday period.

After that, repairs will continue in the last 320 meters of the facility, in the lane to Romania.

Photos by RIA

The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged drivers to comply with the permitted parameters for vehicles crossing the bridge, as well as the introduced speed limit of 20 km/h. Oversized vehicles may cause damage to the already repaired section, which could lead to additional, unforeseen work.

The major repair of the Danube Bridge is being carried out in stages and without stopping traffic. The work process is organised in such a way that vehicles pass alternately in both directions in the lane where no work is taking place.