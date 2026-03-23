Two Children Return Found Wallet Containing €450 to Owner in a Village in Montana

Two ten-year-old girls from the village of Marchevo, in the Boychinovtsi municipality of Montana district (Southwestern Bulgaria), have handed in a wallet containing personal documents and €450 in cash, local police said on March 23.

The girls found the wallet and took it to the village mayor’s office. Staff there contacted officers from the police station in Boychinovtsi, who collected the item and launched efforts to locate its owner. The wallet was subsequently returned intact, with nothing missing.

A follow-up inquiry established that the owner, a woman from Montana, had been visiting relatives in Marchevo and had inadvertently left her wallet on a bench in the village. She expressed her gratitude to both the police and the children, who chose to hand over the wallet rather than being tempted to take the money from it.

Source: BTA