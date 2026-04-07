Two of Four Units at Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant Are Now Operational

Two of the four hydro units at Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant are now operational, caretaker Energy Minister Traycho Traykov said following an on-site inspection on april 7.

Hydro unit 3 has successfully completed its 72-hour tests and will operate in test mode until it receives Act 16 certification, expected in May.

At this stage, all control and management systems of the unit have been fully upgraded. The Ministry of Energy is also preparing a public procurement procedure for the repair of hydro unit 1, which is expected to be back in operation by 2028.





