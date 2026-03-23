Van Driver Killed in Collision with Lorry on Trakia Motorway

A van driver has died in a crash involving a lorry on Trakia Motorway. The accident occurred around 14:00 on March 23 near the 47th kilometre, close to the exit for the village of Muhovo in the Ihtiman municipality, in the direction of Burgas.

According to the Sofia Regional Police Directorate, a passenger in the van was taken to hospital for a check-up. Initial reports indicate that the van collided with the rear of the truck.

Police teams are managing traffic at the scene of the serious accident. A two-kilometre tailback has formed towards Burgas. Investigations at the site are ongoing, but the lorry is expected to be moved to the hard shoulder shortly, after which both lanes of the motorway will reopen.