БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Веселина Петракиева е новият директор на дирекция...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Кабинетът предлага минималната пенсия да се увеличи от 1 юли
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Ще спечели ли Рене Карабаш "Букър"? Връчват...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
БНТ и Столичната община с BANGARANGA PARTY в центъра на...
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
Васил Терзиев: София не само ще бъде готова за...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Vitosha area search begins after man’s death near Rudnichar Hut amid bear attack concerns

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
EN
Запази
започва обход оглед района около хижа рудничар където беше открито тялото млад мъж

A search and inspection operation is getting under way in the area around Rudnichar Hut on Vitosha Mountain, where the body of a young man was discovered on Saturday. Initial information has raised suspicions that his death may have resulted from a bear attack.

The area has been cordoned off by police and tourists have been advised to avoid the route.

According to Dr Nikola Doykin, Chief Fauna Expert at Vitosha Nature Park, specialists will carry out direct field inspections, install wildlife monitoring cameras and use drones to identify animal species in the region.

“The area will be surveyed directly, and cameras will be installed for possible detection of animals inhabiting the region. Remote methods will also be used, including drone surveillance, in an effort to identify any wildlife present,” he said.

The findings will determine what safety measures Sofia Municipality may introduce for visitors. Brown bear populations have previously been recorded in the Vitosha, Plana and Verila mountain regions.

Dr Doykin said official data suggests around 20 bears inhabit the wider area, but stressed it remains too early to conclude whether a wild animal was responsible.

“At this stage, these are only hypotheses. We still cannot say what caused the man’s death or whether he was actually attacked by a brown bear,” he said.

He also urged hikers to take precautions: avoid travelling alone, stay in groups, avoid moving through mountain areas at night or during darker hours, and make their presence known.

“A conversation between two people or within a group is usually enough for animals to hear humans and move away to a safe distance. They do not seek encounters with people,” he added.



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишна родилка в тежко състояние е транспортирана с медицински хеликоптер до София
1
14-годишна родилка в тежко състояние е транспортирана с медицински...
След победата на DARA: "Bangaranga" оглася училищни коридори
2
След победата на DARA: "Bangaranga" оглася училищни коридори
Пътят към победата: Кой е международният екип, който стои зад "Bangaranga"?
3
Пътят към победата: Кой е международният екип, който стои зад...
Германският канцлер Мерц: "Bangaranga" ще бъде шлагер на лятото в цяла Европа
4
Германският канцлер Мерц: "Bangaranga" ще бъде шлагер на...
Над 200 деца танцуваха "Bangaranga" пред Арена Бургас в подкрепа на кандидатурата за "Евровизия 2027"
5
Над 200 деца танцуваха "Bangaranga" пред Арена Бургас в...
Изискванията за "Евровизия" - какво предлагат градовете кандидати у нас?
6
Изискванията за "Евровизия" - какво предлагат градовете...

Най-четени

Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели 70-ото издание на "Евровизия"
1
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели...
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
2
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
3
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът "Bangaranga"
4
България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът...
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
5
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на „Bangaranga“
6
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на...

More from: Bulgaria

BNT and Sofia Municipality with BANGARANGA PARTY in the centre of Sofia at 18:00 today
BNT and Sofia Municipality with BANGARANGA PARTY in the centre of Sofia at 18:00 today
State launches accelerated coordination for high-speed internet project State launches accelerated coordination for high-speed internet project
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
German Chancellor Merz: "Bangaranga" will be the hit of the summer across Europe German Chancellor Merz: "Bangaranga" will be the hit of the summer across Europe
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
BNT Director General and Minister of Culture hold first meeting on Eurovision 2027 preparations BNT Director General and Minister of Culture hold first meeting on Eurovision 2027 preparations
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
After the triumph at Eurovision: BNT and Sofia Municipality to host open-air “Bangaranga” party in Sofia After the triumph at Eurovision: BNT and Sofia Municipality to host open-air “Bangaranga” party in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Surge in hotel bookings for next year following Bulgaria’s Eurovision win by artist Dara with her hit "Bangaranga Surge in hotel bookings for next year following Bulgaria’s Eurovision win by artist Dara with her hit "Bangaranga
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Кабинетът предлага минималната пенсия да се увеличи от 1 юли
Кабинетът предлага минималната пенсия да се увеличи от 1 юли
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
През пет пропускателни пункта ще минават зрителите на концерта за победата на DARA на "Евровизия" През пет пропускателни пункта ще минават зрителите на концерта за победата на DARA на "Евровизия"
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Доживотен затвор за Станимир Рагевски за двойното убийство в Бургас Доживотен затвор за Станимир Рагевски за двойното убийство в Бургас
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Веселина Петракиева е новият директор на дирекция „Новини и актуални предавания“ в БНТ Веселина Петракиева е новият директор на дирекция „Новини и актуални предавания“ в БНТ
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Два големи горски пожара бушуват в Южна Калифорния (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
По света
В Страсбург отличиха първите лауреати на Европейския орден за заслуги
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
По света
Условна присъда за шофьор, причинил смъртта на моторист преди 4 години
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Контрабандни близо 200 пистолети, укрити като боички и авточасти,...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ