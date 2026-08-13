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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Бургас ще бъде домакин на музикалния конкурс "Евровизия 2027" * * * Морският град беше избран от БНТ и Европейския съюз за радио и телевизия (EBU) * * * Големият финал ще се проведе на 15 май догодина в "Арена Бургас", а полуфиналите ще бъдат на 11 и 13 май.

Weather: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Bulgaria Today

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Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
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In the afternoon on Aaugust 13, many parts of the country will see rain and thunderstorms, with more intense conditions in places in southwestern Bulgaria and the mountains. There is also a risk of hail.

Cooler air will move in with moderate to strong north-easterly winds, and temperatures will begin to fall, reaching 26 to 35°C, around 29°C in Sofia, and 24 to 28°C along the Black Sea coast. It will also be very windy there.

During the night, there will be scattered rain showers in places, mainly in the mountains of southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate from the east-north-east.

Tomorrow, cloud will remain extensive over the south-western regions, with intermittent rain in some areas.

Elsewhere, the morning will be sunny, followed by broken cloud around and after midday. Moderate north-easterly winds will continue.

Maximum temperatures will range from 24 to 31°C, around 27°C in Sofia, and 24 to 27°C along the Black Sea coast.

On the coast, it will remain windy, with moderate and temporarily strong north-easterly winds. There will be occasional rain in places, mainly along the northern coast.

In the mountains, particularly in the Rila-Rhodope region and the Sredna Gora range, there will be rain, with thunderstorms during the afternoon. Winds will be moderate to strong from the north-east.

On Saturday and Sunday, it will be sunny, with a low chance of rain, while temperatures will remain largely unchanged.

It will also be sunny on Monday, but temperatures will begin to rise again. On Tuesday, it will be slightly warmer, although parts of western Bulgaria may see rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and towards the evening. Winds will temporarily shift to the north-west and strengthen.



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