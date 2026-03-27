What is the Condition of Those Injured in the Knife Attack in Central Sofia?

A 39-year-old woman was detained late last night on suspicion of stabbing four German nationals in central Sofia.

Woman Believed to Have Stabbed Four People in Sofia Has Been Detained

The attacks took place at two separate locations — near the “Vasil Levski” metro station and close to a bus stop on route 94 in the area of the National Palace of Culture (NDK). All four victims sustained stab wounds: two men, aged 63 and 65, and two women, aged 26 and 30.

The men were taken to the “Pirogov” emergency hospital. The 63-year-old underwent surgery and remains in a surgical ward, while the 65-year-old, after treatment of his wounds, was discharged for home care. The two women were treated for stab wounds to the shoulders and arms at the Military Medical Academy and were also released for home treatment.

At this stage, the motives for the attack and the woman’s health condition remain unclear. The Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior is expected to provide further details later today.

The attack was also commented on by caretaker Ministerof Interior, Emil Dechev, who said there were no indications of terrorist motives and that the incident was most likely carried out by a person with a mental health condition.

Sofia Police Seek Woman after Four People Stabbed in City Centre (update)

An investigation is under way, including whether the woman has previously been detained for similar attacks.