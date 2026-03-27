Woman Believed to Have Stabbed Four People in Sofia Has Been Detained

A 39-year-old woman who is believed to have stabbed two men and two women in downtown Sofia last night, March 26, has been detained. The victims were taken to the Military Medical Academy and Pirogov emergency hospital.

Two German Men Seriously Injured

The first attack was on two men, aged 63 and 65, stabbed in the upper body. Both are German nationals and were taken by emergency teams to Pirogov Hospital. The hospital said they underwent thorough examinations and tests and have injuries requiring surgery, but are not in immediate danger of life.

Second Attack Targets Two Women

A second report was received 15 minutes later, concerning an incident near the Hemus Hotel, where two young women—also German nationals—were attacked. They were taken to the Military Medical Academy. Hospital officials said the women, aged 26 and 30, sustained stab wounds to their arms. Their injuries are not life-