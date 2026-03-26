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Sofia Police Seek Woman after Four People Stabbed in City Centre (update)

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Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
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Sofia Directorate of Interior (SDVR) is searching for a woman who stabbed two men and two women in central Sofia on March 26. There is no information that the victims were seriously injured, but all have been taken to hospital.

The first alert was received at 19:29. Two ambulances were dispatched. In front of the Vasil Levski metro station, two men aged 63 and 65 were found with stab wounds to the upper body. Both are German nationals.

Their stab wounds are to the head and other parts of the body. Emergency teams transported them to the Pirogov emergency hospital. The hospital said the men underwent detailed examinations and tests and have injuries requiring surgical treatment. They are not in immediate danger to life.

A second report was filed 15 minutes later concerning an incident near the Hemus Hotel, this time involving two women, also German nationals, who had been stabbed.

Again two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The young women were taken to the Military Medical Academy (VMA). The hospital reported that the women are aged 26 and 30, and have stab wounds to their arms. They are not in danger of life.

Sofia police are working to establish the identity of the woman and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a continuing story and will be updated.

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