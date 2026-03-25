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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Woman Hospitalised After Attack by Hunting Dogs in Momchilgrad

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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The owner of the dogs is in custody

новородено бебе почина близо два часа раждането окръжна болница софия

A woman has been admitted to hospital after being attacked by hunting dogs in a villa area in Momchilgrad, the press office of the Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry in Kardzhali (Southern Bulgaria) said on March 25.

The incident occurred at around 18:30 yesterday, when the 78-year-old woman was walking her pet dog and was suddenly attacked by two hunting dogs, which bit her on the limbs and head.

Following a report to the emergency number 112, police launched an investigation, during which the 40-year-old owner of the animals was identified and detained for up to 24 hours.

The injured woman was admitted to hospital in Kardzhali. Work on the case is ongoing.

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