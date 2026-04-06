Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Silistra–Dobrich Road

A serious crash occurred on the road between Silistra and Dobrich (Northeastern Bulgaria), near the village of Hitovo on April 6. A car veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a heavy goods vehicle.

Five women were travelling in the car. One of them died at the scene. Three others were taken to Dobrich General Hospital, one of them in a very serious condition. The fifth woman sustained only minor injuries. The driver of the lorry was not injured.

According to initial information, the women travelling in the car are Israeli nationals.

The alert for the crash was filed at 17:12.