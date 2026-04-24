''We Continue the Change' Leader, Assen Vassilev: The Threats Against MoI Chief Secratary Kandev Are Absolutely Scandalous

Assen Vassilev insists on the immediate replacement of the Supreme Judicial Council and the cleansing of the judicial system of all "dwarfs". This, in his words, is the only way to have a rich, fair and European Bulgaria.

The threats against Chief Commissioner Kandev are “absolutely scandalous,” wrote the leader of “We Continue the Change” (WCC), Asen Vasilev, on Facebook on April 24.

“It is clear that in Bulgaria, whenever someone starts doing their job properly, attempts are immediately made to frame them with a case based on false witnesses,” Vasilev stated.

Asen Vasilev is calling for the immediate replacement of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the cleansing of the judiciary of all “dwarfs", as he put it. According to him, this is the only path towards a wealthy, just, and European Bulgaria.

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