'Progressivce Bulgaria' Leader Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has the Historic Chance to Break with the Oligarchic Model

Bulgaria today has a historic opportunity to break once and for all with the oligarchic “Peevski–Borisov” model, the leader of “Progressive Bulgaria”, Rumen Radev, said on April 19, commenting at the polls.

“I urge that the most important thing today is for every Bulgarian citizen, including our compatriots abroad, to go out and vote. This is the only way to drown vote-buying in a sea of free votes and to reclaim our state,” he said.

Radev added that a number of key issues must be addressed, starting with restoring justice.

“This means electing a new Supreme Judicial Council and its Inspectorate, and from there expecting that council to appoint a new Prosecutor General. But we must also tackle many other issues. You can see the rise in prices and the situation many Bulgarian citizens are facing. We should do everything possible to bring greater transparency to pricing and ensure stricter control over the quality of food,” he said.

He stressed that his top priority is the formation of a regular and stable government capable of addressing citizens’ problems, adding that holding new elections is not an option.

Asked whether he sees the possibility of a coalition with another political formation, Radev said:

“We are ready to cooperate with anyone who accepts our ideas and shares our programme—not just in words. We expect real cooperation, with real support and real action. I have already said—we cannot work with ‘MRF – New Beginning’, and we cannot work with GERB.”

Voter turnout is the only way to counter vote-buying and manipulation, he added.