БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Делото за смъртта на Сияна: Липсват 12 снимки от втория...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Случаят с намерената в куфар Евгения: Съдът намали...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Шумен остава без вода за неопределено време заради авария...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'The Route to the Relics of St John the Baptist' – New Pilgrimage Trail Links Strandzha and Sozopol

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
EN
Запази

The route is 81 km long and is designed to be walked or cycled

bdquoпът мощите свети йоан кръстителldquo ndash нов поклоннически духовен път свързва странджа созопол

On 24 June 2026, the day marking the Nativity of St John the Baptist, the first pilgrimage, spiritual and cultural tourism route of its kind in Bulgaria will be officially blessed. The trail will connect the Strandzha region with Sozopol (Southeastern Bulgaria), the town that preserves relics of St John the Baptist.

Named The Route to the Relics of St John the Baptist, the path begins in Malko Tarnovo, passes through the heart of the Strandzha Mountains, and reaches its spiritual culmination in Sozopol at the Church of Saints Cyril and Methodius , where the saint’s relics are kept during the summer months.

The relics of St John the Baptist are among the most significant Orthodox sacred objects discovered in Bulgaria. They were uncovered in 2010 during archaeological excavations on St Ivan Island, sealed inside a marble reliquary hidden in the altar of an early Christian basilica.

The route stretches 81 kilometres and is designed to be completed on foot or by bicycle. It combines pilgrimage and travel, with the journey itself forming part of a personal spiritual path to faith.

Pilgrims following the route will be able to obtain a special pilgrimage passport, which will be stamped along the trail. Upon completing the full journey, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church will issue an official church certificate confirming the pilgrimage — a testament to perseverance and faith.

The route includes the following stages:

Malko Tarnovo – Stoilovo (11 km)
Stoilovo – Zabernovo (12.5 km)
Zabernovo – Vizitsa (7 km)
Vizitsa – Pismenovo (16.5 km)
Pismenovo – Primorsko (10 km)
Primorsko – Arkutino (11.5 km)
Arkutino – Sozopol (12.5 km)

The elevation changes are modest, the landscape diverse, and accommodation is currently planned in guesthouses. Organisers are also developing a luggage transport service to assist pilgrims.

The project was created by the association 'Route to the Relics of St John the Baptist' with the aim of promoting Bulgaria’s historical, cultural and spiritual heritage in a sustainable, long-term way. Recognising the significance of the initiative and the opportunity for more visitors to encounter the relics preserved in the town, the Sozopol Municipality is providing financial, administrative and institutional support to the project.

The initiative is being implemented with the knowledge and blessing of the Sliven Holy Metropolis and the Catholic diocese. Partner organisations also include the municipalities of Primorsko and Burgas, Strandzha Nature Park, and the tourism association Nasam-Natam.

From 28 February to 3 March 2026, the first volunteer initiative will take place to clear and mark sections of the new pilgrimage route, The Route to the Relics of St John the Baptist.

The starting point of the initiative will be Sozopol, with the event organised jointly by Sozopol Municipality, the tourism association Nasam-Natam, and the Route to the Relics of St John the Baptist Association.

During the four days, volunteers will clear and mark sections of the trail towards Vizitsa, collect waste, and lay foundations for wooden trail markers. Organisers will provide the necessary materials and tools, while participants are encouraged to come equipped with suitable gear for mountain hiking.

In the next phase of marking the route, stone cairn-style markers and information boards will be installed along the trail. Plans are also under consideration for wooden tables, benches and recycling bins, as well as bicycle stands and the development of digital route maps.

Further measures include tree planting, the restoration of fountains and water sources following on-site assessments, and the organisation of additional volunteer campaigns to clean and partially mark individual sections of the route.

Through these activities, the Route is being established not only as a spiritual initiative, but also as a socially and environmentally responsible project.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се имот на Калушев
2
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се имот на...
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
3
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
Повече от 4 часа претърсваха имот на Ивайло Калушев в село Българи
4
Повече от 4 часа претърсваха имот на Ивайло Калушев в село Българи
МВР: Намерените в хижа "Петрохан" гилзи и куршуми не са били изстреляни от огнестрелно оръжие
5
МВР: Намерените в хижа "Петрохан" гилзи и куршуми не са...
След фаталния удар с АТВ в Слънчев бряг - близките на пострадалите настояват за справедливо решение
6
След фаталния удар с АТВ в Слънчев бряг - близките на пострадалите...

Най-четени

Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични проблеми е завел своя антураж към летален край
1
Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични...
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
2
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е невинен, потресена съм
3
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
4
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
5
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая "Петрохан" е на цялото общество
6
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая...

More from: Culture

Festive Retro Train Ride from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March - Baba Marta Day
Festive Retro Train Ride from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March - Baba Marta Day
Bulgarian Singer Lili Ivanova Awarded Foreign Ministry’s “Golden Laurel Branch”((PHOTOS) Bulgarian Singer Lili Ivanova Awarded Foreign Ministry’s “Golden Laurel Branch”((PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Orthodox Church Marks St Simeon the God-Receiver and Prophetess Anna Orthodox Church Marks St Simeon the God-Receiver and Prophetess Anna
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
DARA Wins BNT’s National Selection and Will Represent Bulgaria at Eurovision 2026 DARA Wins BNT’s National Selection and Will Represent Bulgaria at Eurovision 2026
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Dolni Bogrov’s “Dzhamal” Mummers Group Wins Bronze at Surva 2026 Festival Dolni Bogrov’s “Dzhamal” Mummers Group Wins Bronze at Surva 2026 Festival
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
Traditional “Babuvane” Ritual Recreated in Tsarevo for Midwife's Day (see pics) Traditional “Babuvane” Ritual Recreated in Tsarevo for Midwife's Day (see pics)
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Случаят "Петрохан": БНТ се сдоби с показанията на бащата на Валери Андреев
Случаят "Петрохан": БНТ се сдоби с показанията на бащата...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Жълт и оранжев код за значителни валежи за цялата страна утре Жълт и оранжев код за значителни валежи за цялата страна утре
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Масирана полицейска акция в Бистрица след като неизвестни запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета Масирана полицейска акция в Бистрица след като неизвестни запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Делото "Сияна": Липсващ цял фотоалбум от доказателствата, отвод на вещо лице и назначена нова комплексна експертиза Делото "Сияна": Липсващ цял фотоалбум от доказателствата, отвод на вещо лице и назначена нова комплексна експертиза
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
МВР: Намерените в хижа "Петрохан" гилзи и куршуми не са...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Продължава разчистването на пътя Велинград – Сърница
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Заради отпаднали свидетелски показания по делото...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
С шествия и демонстрации по света почетоха паметта на Алексей Навални
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ