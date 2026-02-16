'The Route to the Relics of St John the Baptist' – New Pilgrimage Trail Links Strandzha and Sozopol

On 24 June 2026, the day marking the Nativity of St John the Baptist, the first pilgrimage, spiritual and cultural tourism route of its kind in Bulgaria will be officially blessed. The trail will connect the Strandzha region with Sozopol (Southeastern Bulgaria), the town that preserves relics of St John the Baptist.

Named The Route to the Relics of St John the Baptist, the path begins in Malko Tarnovo, passes through the heart of the Strandzha Mountains, and reaches its spiritual culmination in Sozopol at the Church of Saints Cyril and Methodius , where the saint’s relics are kept during the summer months.

The relics of St John the Baptist are among the most significant Orthodox sacred objects discovered in Bulgaria. They were uncovered in 2010 during archaeological excavations on St Ivan Island, sealed inside a marble reliquary hidden in the altar of an early Christian basilica.

The route stretches 81 kilometres and is designed to be completed on foot or by bicycle. It combines pilgrimage and travel, with the journey itself forming part of a personal spiritual path to faith.

Pilgrims following the route will be able to obtain a special pilgrimage passport, which will be stamped along the trail. Upon completing the full journey, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church will issue an official church certificate confirming the pilgrimage — a testament to perseverance and faith.

The route includes the following stages:

Malko Tarnovo – Stoilovo (11 km)

Stoilovo – Zabernovo (12.5 km)

Zabernovo – Vizitsa (7 km)

Vizitsa – Pismenovo (16.5 km)

Pismenovo – Primorsko (10 km)

Primorsko – Arkutino (11.5 km)

Arkutino – Sozopol (12.5 km)

The elevation changes are modest, the landscape diverse, and accommodation is currently planned in guesthouses. Organisers are also developing a luggage transport service to assist pilgrims.

The project was created by the association 'Route to the Relics of St John the Baptist' with the aim of promoting Bulgaria’s historical, cultural and spiritual heritage in a sustainable, long-term way. Recognising the significance of the initiative and the opportunity for more visitors to encounter the relics preserved in the town, the Sozopol Municipality is providing financial, administrative and institutional support to the project.

The initiative is being implemented with the knowledge and blessing of the Sliven Holy Metropolis and the Catholic diocese. Partner organisations also include the municipalities of Primorsko and Burgas, Strandzha Nature Park, and the tourism association Nasam-Natam.

From 28 February to 3 March 2026, the first volunteer initiative will take place to clear and mark sections of the new pilgrimage route, The Route to the Relics of St John the Baptist.

The starting point of the initiative will be Sozopol, with the event organised jointly by Sozopol Municipality, the tourism association Nasam-Natam, and the Route to the Relics of St John the Baptist Association.

During the four days, volunteers will clear and mark sections of the trail towards Vizitsa, collect waste, and lay foundations for wooden trail markers. Organisers will provide the necessary materials and tools, while participants are encouraged to come equipped with suitable gear for mountain hiking.

In the next phase of marking the route, stone cairn-style markers and information boards will be installed along the trail. Plans are also under consideration for wooden tables, benches and recycling bins, as well as bicycle stands and the development of digital route maps.

Further measures include tree planting, the restoration of fountains and water sources following on-site assessments, and the organisation of additional volunteer campaigns to clean and partially mark individual sections of the route.

Through these activities, the Route is being established not only as a spiritual initiative, but also as a socially and environmentally responsible project.