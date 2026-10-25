'Vazrazhdane' Leader and Presidential Candidate, Kostadin Kostadinov: Election Results Predictable Given the Low Voter Turnout

“We consider the election result predictable in the backdrop of the low voter turnout. For us, this is the most serious negative aspect of this campaign, because our aim was to get as many Bulgarians as possible to the polling stations.” This was stated by presidential candidate and Vazrazhdane party leader Kostadin Kostadinov at a briefing following the close of polling day on October 25.

“Our result is higher than at the parliamentary elections six months ago, too. Vazrazhdane has shown that, whether they like it or not, all the other political forces will have to take our voters into account. The result in the second round will depend to a large extent on Vazrazhdane voters as well. Our cause for Bulgaria – a peaceful, free and independent country – is not the cause of one person; it is the cause of every free Bulgarian.” “I would like to begin my address by expressing my gratitude. Naturally, my greatest thanks go to our voters. I would also like to thank all the other free Bulgarians who supported us and who voted for other political parties in the previous elections. In this election and throughout this campaign, we at Vazrazhdane have shown that we can talk to everyone. That we respect everyone. That we can engage in dialogue even with those who think differently from us. And although we do not always agree with their position, we are willing to listen to them and understand their point of view.”

“Once again, there is a crisis of confidence in the government and in the institutions,” Kostadinov emphasised.