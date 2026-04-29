БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Провокации в ефир – какво показват...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Разкриха подземен „наркоград“ в бивша мина...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Застаряването на нацията продължава: Всеки четвърти...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Министър Иван Христанов разпореди закриване на веригата...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове,...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'We Continue the Change' and 'Democratic Bulgaria' Will Register Two Separate Parliamentary Groups (update)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Запази
register two separate parliamentary groups
Снимка: BGNES

We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) will register two separate parliamentary groups in the new National Assembly, according to an agreement reached by MPs elected on the coalition’s joint list.

Ten days after the elections, a split has emerged within the “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” coalition.

Tomorrow, at the opening of the 52nd National Assembly, the coalition will register two separate parliamentary groups. As a result, “Democratic Bulgaria” and the Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB) will have 21 MPs, while “We Continue the Change” will have 16 MPs.

The development follows a series of tensions and speculation, and a nearly three-hour meeting at the DSB headquarters on April 29.

From “We Continue the Change”, a proposal has been put forward for a parliamentary alliance focused on joint policies.

This means the three parties would continue working together on specific policy areas, including agreeing on a single candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, as well as a joint candidate—Traicho Traikov—for the partial local elections in the Sofia “Sredets” district. They would also cooperate in municipal councils.

They remain united on key policies they have already discussed.

Asen Vasilev has denied that the split is due to the ordering of electoral lists. He entered the National Assembly from Plovdiv, leaving Manol Peykov without a seat in the new Parliament.

From the Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB) and Democratic Bulgaria, it has been commented that the division represents a serious political mistake, and that every effort had been made for the formation to remain united.

Asen Vasilev, leader of “We Continue the Change”: “What has become clear is that two parliamentary groups will be registered. What we proposed to our colleagues, and they said they would consider, is a joint parliamentary alliance for coordinated action.”

tanas Atanasov, leader of the Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB): “As the leader of DSB, I argued this evening before the joint forum that the division into parliamentary groups is a serious political mistake, which creates risks for Bulgaria’s development. We were together with our colleagues from ‘Yes, Bulgaria’ in favour of preserving unity.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria”: “I want to address our voters — we made every effort to preserve the unity of the parliamentary group. From Democratic Bulgaria, we continue to be a guarantor of the country’s modernisation and its European path.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
1
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Искат постоянен арест за шофьора на тира, превозвал над 3,5 млн. контрабандни цигари
2
Искат постоянен арест за шофьора на тира, превозвал над 3,5 млн....
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове, сметки на червено и източване на средства
3
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове, сметки на...
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
4
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
Проф. Янаки Стоилов: Изборът на нов ВСС да се извършва по нови правила
5
Проф. Янаки Стоилов: Изборът на нов ВСС да се извършва по нови правила
Разклатените ЦСКА и Лудогорец се сблъскват в решителен сблъсък за финала на Купата на България
6
Разклатените ЦСКА и Лудогорец се сблъскват в решителен сблъсък за...

Най-четени

След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно замърсяване и на първо по облъчване на хората
1
След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно...
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
2
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване за материалите и големината
3
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване...
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията на българските авиокомпании
4
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията...
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
5
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
6
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов

More from: Politics

On the Eve of the Start of Bulgaria's New Parliament: Preparations Ongoing ahead of Inaugural Sitting
On the Eve of the Start of Bulgaria's New Parliament: Preparations Ongoing ahead of Inaugural Sitting
A “Scheme for Empty Shelves and Full Pockets": State Closes the "Store for the People" A “Scheme for Empty Shelves and Full Pockets": State Closes the "Store for the People"
Чете се за: 07:37 мин.
Tensions in 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria': Will the Coalition Remain United at the Start of the New Parliament? Tensions in 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria': Will the Coalition Remain United at the Start of the New Parliament?
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Finance Minister: April Budget Deficit Reduced to Zero, No Need to Draw from Fiscal Reserve to Cover Spending Finance Minister: April Budget Deficit Reduced to Zero, No Need to Draw from Fiscal Reserve to Cover Spending
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
“Progressive Bulgaria” Programme - Focus on Economic Growth and Dismantling Oligarchic Model “Progressive Bulgaria” Programme - Focus on Economic Growth and Dismantling Oligarchic Model
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
Political Tension: Will There Be a Split in the "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition? Political Tension: Will There Be a Split in the "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition?
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.

Водещи новини

ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
На прага на новия парламент: Трескава подготовка преди тържественото заседание на 52-рото НС На прага на новия парламент: Трескава подготовка преди тържественото заседание на 52-рото НС
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Схема за празни рафтове и пълни джобове: Държавата закрива "Магазин за хората" Схема за празни рафтове и пълни джобове: Държавата закрива "Магазин за хората"
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Отиде си режисьорът Димитър Аврамов – един от създателите на "Всяка неделя" Отиде си режисьорът Димитър Аврамов – един от създателите на "Всяка неделя"
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Изпълнителна агенция „Пътища“ окупираха Община Бойчиновци
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Провокации в ефир – какво показват резултатите...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Последно сбогом с Михаил Заимов (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Двама евреи бяха атакувани с нож в квартал на Лондон (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ