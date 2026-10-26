'We Continue the Change' Chair: Radev Should Not Use Council of Ministers as Party Headquarters

'We Continue the Change' (WCC) chair, Asen Vasilev, has criticised Rumen Radev, accusing him of using the Council of Ministers for party-political purposes and of a discrepancy between his public statements and the actions of people in his political circle. He also commented on security, high-profile murders and the war in Ukraine.

“First, I would advise Rumen Radev not to use the Council of Ministers as a party headquarters, as this is a violation of the Electoral Code. Second, before accusing other people of political ‘assemblages’, Mr Radev should look at what he is doing in his home village. Nikolay Balabanov, the mayor of Slavyanovo, was elected on a GERB ticket and is now working within the structures of Progressive Bulgaria as a coordinator. A political ‘assemblage’ in Mr Radev’s home village.”

The truth, however, is that Bulgarian citizens are fed up with people trying to frighten them with one thing or another. Soon they will bring out the evil dragon Spaska to explain how terrible things are, because Mr Radev is utterly unfit to be prime minister. He cannot protect the security of Bulgarian citizens, even within the country. We are seeing high-profile murders taking place, and Mr Radev, as prime minister, says these high-profile murders will continue. Not only that, he says they are happening because the oligarchy is killing each other off.

So my question is this: the man who was killed on Saturday supported Ms Iotova and was a member of her initiative committee. He was a close friend of Minister Demerdzhiev, with whom he was due to open a taekwondo tournament on the day of the murder. Is he part of the oligarchy? If he is, perhaps he is part of a progressive oligarchy.

So, are you suggesting a link between the murder and Iliana Iotova and her candidacy? I don’t see one. I am quoting Mr Radev, who said this was the oligarchy. All the photographs of this man are with people from Rumen Radev’s circle, including Radev himself. If it is the oligarchy, apparently it is a progressive one.

Mr. Radev took the liberty of scaring Bulgarian citizens with talk of war. Let me just remind him that the war began in 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.”