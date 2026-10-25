'We Continue the Change' Leader Asen Vasilev: "Now is the time to choose someone we will not be ashamed of"

Assen Vassilev, leader of We Continue the Change, voted in the presidential election at polling station No. 28 in his hometown of Haskovo.

“Voter turnout is extremely low at this point; we are seeing empty polling stations. There was a queue at this polling station, and I hope people will start turning up and voting at the others as well. Most importantly, for the next five years, there will be someone representing us as a country. Now is the time to choose someone we will not be ashamed of and who is truly fit for the role. Personally, I expect Bulgarian citizens to turn out and genuinely choose a president for the country. As you know, this is one of the key positions, at least in terms of two of its powers,” he said.