19-Year-Old Without Driver’s License Dies in Crash Near Shiroka Laka

A 19-year-old unlicensed driver died in a car accident on the Shiroka Laka – Solishta road. The tragic accident was confirmed by Senior Commissioner Tsvetan Tsankov, Director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Smolyan on June 11. The accident occurred last night. A passenger car, driven by the young man without a driver’s license, veered off the road and overturned into the riverbed of Lukovitsa River while exiting a left-hand uphill curve.

A girl was also in the car and sustained minor injuries and abrasions. She is due to undergo a further medical examination at the regional hospital.

The municipal road is not classified as a high-risk area for traffic accidents. Police teams arrived at the scene immediately. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.